MediPharm Labs Applies To List On The NASDAQ

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTC: MEDIF) announced Tuesday it has applied to list on the NASDAQ Stock Market. The company plans to continue to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange as well, under the ticker symbol “LABS.”

“We are thrilled to be entering the next phase of growth at MediPharm Labs including cross-listing on the NASDAQ, one of the world’s foremost exchanges for emerging markets and technology, such as the burgeoning cannabis sector,” CEO Pat McCutcheon said in a statement. “Listing alongside our peers on the NASDAQ will enhance our visibility and access to a larger base of institutional and retail shareholders in the U.S. and globally.”

The company said it will file a Form 40-F Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission while waiting for approval to list on the NASDAQ.

MediPharm Labs is a cannabis company with expertise in the manufacturing of cannabis oil and concentrates, as well as derivative products.

The OTC stock closed Monday’s session at $3.44 per share.

