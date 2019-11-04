Market Overview

MediPharm Labs Hires Robert Kwon As CFO
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2019 11:58am   Comments
MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTC: MEDIF) said Monday Robert Kwon will be appointed chief financial officer effective Nov. 18. The company’s current CFO, Christopher Hobbs, will remain a member of the MediPharm Labs’ Board.

Kwon has more than 25 years of international experience in retail, consumer-packaged goods and pharmaceutical industries, as he sharpened his skills through various senior roles in finances, operations and strategic planning, the company said in a press release. Previously, he worked at George Weston Ltd. (Weston Group), Unilever and Janssen-Ortho Inc.

"On behalf of the Board, we are thrilled to welcome Bobby to MediPharm Labs' strong management team, where he will undoubtedly have a positive impact at all levels of the organization as we move forward through our next phase of global growth," CEO Pat McCutcheon said in a statement.

“As a proven finance leader with a distinguished track record, Bobby’s strategic vision, creativity and broader leadership and operational expertise will bring valuable new perspectives to our business and financial strategies as we advance our platform and seize opportunities in this rapidly growing global industry.”

Kwon also commented on becoming a part of the company.

"I am excited to be joining the pioneering team at MediPharm Labs as the Company embarks on its next phase of global expansion," he said. "I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous as the Company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead in this fast moving and dynamic sector."

Related Links:

MediPharm Labs Reaches Germany, Signs Export Agreement With ADREXpharma

MediPharm Labs Obtains Organic Certification For Cannabis Oil

Posted-In: Cannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

