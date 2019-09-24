Market Overview

MediPharm Labs Reaches Germany, Signs Export Agreement With ADREXpharma
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2019 2:24pm   Comments
MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTC: MEDIFsaid Tuesday it has entered into a private label sales agreement for exports to Europe with ADREXpharma GmbH.

The company will provide ADREXpharma with cannabis concentrate derivative products such as CBD and THC oil for sale and distribution under the ADREXpharma brand in Germany, MediPharm Labs said.

ADREXpharma is a licensed distributor of medical cannabis and controlled drugs that can supply around 20,000 pharmacies in Germany, the company said.

“Germany is one of the largest and fastest growing medical cannabis markets in the world and represents MediPharm Labs’ second major international milestone as we prepare to export our private label cannabis concentrates into Germany,” MediPharm CEO Pat McCutcheon said in a statement.

“We are excited to be partnering with ADREXpharma, leveraging their deep expertise and local distribution to bring high quality, purity assured cannabis derivative products into the German market and expand our international exports.”

MediPharm shares were down 2.49% at $3.52 at the time of publication. 

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

How Much Is The Price Of An Eighth Where You Live?

By WeedMaps News' Valli Herman, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The most affordable place to buy an eighth of weed in August 2019 was once ... read more

Benzinga Cannabis' Javier Hasse To Speak At Major Events In The U.S., Jamaica, Argentina

DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial technology company centered on delivering actionable trading insights, is announcing its ... read more

GW Pharma's CBD Seizure Drug Epidiolex Approved In Europe As Adjunctive Therapy

In another milestone, cannabinoid-based drug maker GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) said Monday the European regulatory agency has given the ... read more
