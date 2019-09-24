MediPharm Labs Reaches Germany, Signs Export Agreement With ADREXpharma

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTC: MEDIF) said Tuesday it has entered into a private label sales agreement for exports to Europe with ADREXpharma GmbH.

The company will provide ADREXpharma with cannabis concentrate derivative products such as CBD and THC oil for sale and distribution under the ADREXpharma brand in Germany, MediPharm Labs said.

ADREXpharma is a licensed distributor of medical cannabis and controlled drugs that can supply around 20,000 pharmacies in Germany, the company said.

“Germany is one of the largest and fastest growing medical cannabis markets in the world and represents MediPharm Labs’ second major international milestone as we prepare to export our private label cannabis concentrates into Germany,” MediPharm CEO Pat McCutcheon said in a statement.

“We are excited to be partnering with ADREXpharma, leveraging their deep expertise and local distribution to bring high quality, purity assured cannabis derivative products into the German market and expand our international exports.”

MediPharm shares were down 2.49% at $3.52 at the time of publication.

