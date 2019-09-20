MediPharm Labs Obtains Organic Certification For Cannabis Oil

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTC: MEDIF) announced Friday that its subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Inc., received organic certification from Pro-Cert Organic Systems Ltd.

Pro-Cert is among North America’s leading certifiers of organic products and is accredited by IOAS, according to MediPharm.

The certification is a powerful validation of MediPharm Labs’ operations and GMP-compliant facility, the cannabis company said.

The certification will allow the company to manufacture organic extracts and oils in large amounts that could be further used as a quality ingredient in extracts, edibles, oil products and topicals targeting both medical and adult-use markets, according to MediPharm.

“With the increasing demand for high quality, differentiated products, MediPharm Labs has again expanded its capabilities to enable our customers, and other non-cannabis CPG brands, to introduce innovative and premium, higher-margin derivative products in additional categories to the Canadian cannabis market,” MediPharm CEO Pat McCutcheon said in a statement.

“We are proud to receive this certification, which further adds third-party validation of our quality management system and integrity in the supply chain. We maintain our commitment to environmental sustainability as we continue to focus on delivering diversified product offerings to enhance the medical- and adult-use consumer experience.”

MediPharm over-the-counter shares were trading 2.23% higher at $3.69 at the time of publication Friday.

