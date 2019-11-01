RYAH Enters Agreement With International Clinic For One Of The Largest Clinical Trials In Plant-Based Medicine

RYAH Medtech, a big data and technology company focused on predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry, announced earlier this week it signed an agreement with an unnamed U.K.-based clinic for one of the largest and most comprehensive clinical trials in plant-based medicine.

The clinic will purchase 100,000 RYAH dose-measuring dry herb vaporizers and several million RYAH proprietary dry herb cartridges over a five-year period beginning this December. The agreement will allow the clinic to conduct a research program on the safety and efficacy of cannabis and hemp on patients suffering from chronic pain.

RYAH will be launching a fully customized mobile application and back-end software solution specifically for the clinical trial, and the study will rely on precision dosing and tracking patient responses to treatment, by utilizing RYAH’s proprietary technology. The clinic plans to submit the anonymized data generated by RYAH’s smart devices to its national health regulator, to advance the industry’s understanding of the safety and efficacy of cannabis as a treatment for chronic pain.

“This agreement marks another significant step for RYAH into international markets, and our support of this clinical study through our technology and custom software validates our commitment to radically improving human health in major disease areas," RYAH CEO Gregory Wagne said. "RYAH’s technology and solutions offer an unparalleled level of control throughout the treatment process and support the integrity of the study by removing key variables that could drastically influence the patient experience.”

