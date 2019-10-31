Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Study Says You're More Likely To Use Cannabis If Your Parents Did
The Fresh Toast , Benzinga Contributor  
October 31, 2019 5:09pm   Comments
Share:
Study Says You're More Likely To Use Cannabis If Your Parents Did

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

A new study finds that even if parents limited marijuana use to high school, their kids were more likely to use cannabis than other groups.

A primary focus among health professionals and scientists as marijuana goes mainstream is limiting adolescent cannabis usage. There’s still plenty we don’t understand about how cannabis works with the brain and body, but one thing researchers assert is that adolescent use irrevocably changes the teenage brain.

Studies have shown differences in brain structures between nonusers and those who used in high school, including reductions of the amygdala and hippocampus. These structures control emotional regulation and memory, respectively.

This is why researchers recently focused on how substance use from a previous generation impacted the next. The study, published in Psychology of Addictive Behaviors, examined how various marijuana use patterns in parents affected their children using or not using cannabis. This study builds upon a previous paper that established subsets of marijuana users.

Users were divided into four unique groups: “chronic” (habitual, continuous users), “late onset” (those who begin consuming in late teens and early 20s), “adolescent-limited,” (who only used as teenagers), and “nonusers.”

Photo by Darrin Harris Frisby/Drug Policy Alliance

As Futurity highlighted, this research really began back in the 1980s. Researchers tracked fifth graders at several Seattle elementary schools and followed their substance use patterns, developing data as to how alcohol and cannabis affected mental health, economic earnings, and later substance abuse problems. Once these individuals had kids, researchers started interviewing their children. As of publication, 360 children completed interviews as researchers began asking them about alcohol starting at age 6 and cannabis at age 10.

You might predict, as researchers did, how chronic use impacted kids. Compared to children of nonusers, kids of “chronic users” were 4.5 times as likely to use marijuana and 2.75 times likely to use alcohol.

Here’s what surprised researches. Kids whose parents only smoked during adolescence were 2.5 times as likely to use cannabis and 1.8 time to use alcohol. Even when scientists tested against parents’ current marijuana use, these rates held true. Children of “late-onset” users, however, were least likely to use marijuana, as were those of nonusers.

“The really important takeaway is that parent history of marijuana use is an important risk factor for kids,” Marina Epstein, a project director at the Social Development Research Group at the University of Washington, told Futurity.

Posted-In: Brendan Bures The Fresh ToastCannabis Education Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.20
-0.1799
- 1.34%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.90
-0.0838
- 1.05%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.37
-0.085
- 0.44%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$303.33
-0.88
- 0.29%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
HortiCann Light + Tech Conference
October 31, 2019
DENVER, CO
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
LETNANY, PRAGUE
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

CBD Companies Failing On Compliance, Disclosure And Product Safety, New Report Finds

Consumer interest in CBD products is on a rapid rise, as many turn to relatively new hemp products with little-to-no THC (a psychotropic compound found in ... read more

MedMen Falls 15% As Net Loss More Than Doubles

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTC: MMNFF) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $42 million on Monday, up by 104% year-over-year, and record full-year ... read more

Cannabis Company Yield Growth Reports 355% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase, Zero Debt

Cannabis company The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTC: BOSQF) posted record third-quarter revenue Tuesday of $1.9 million, up 61% from $1.2 ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Port Report – Incoterms And Conditions May Apply