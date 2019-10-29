Market Overview

MedMen Falls 15% As Net Loss More Than Doubles
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 29, 2019 11:50am   Comments
MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTC: MMNFF) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $42 million on Monday, up by 104% year-over-year, and record full-year revenue of $130 million, up by 227% year-over-year.

The cannabis company posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $82.9 million. 

The gross margin for retail operations in the quarter was 50%.

2019 Results 

The company's full-year adjusted EBITDA loss amounted to $172 million, more than triple the 2018 figure. 

MedMen's net loss was $277 million for 2019; $79.1 million, or 75 cents per share, was attributable to the company’s shareholders, MedMen said. 

The net loss in 2018 was $113.9 million. 

“Fiscal 2019 was a transformative year for MedMen, with over 2 million completed retail transactions to date and revenues increasing 227% year-over-year,” Adam Bierman, MedMen's co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“Our success was due, largely in part, to our loyal customer base. Throughout the year, we served over 1 million customers from all 50 states and more than 100 countries. In California, the largest cannabis market in the world, MedMen surpassed a record $110 million in annualized run-rate retail revenue.”

MedMen detailed business developments including the launch of its delivery service in California and Nevada, the start of its new loyalty program, MedMen Buds; its continued Florida expansion and the termination of its merger with PharmaCann.

MedMen shares were down 17.27% at $1.15 at the time of publication. 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

