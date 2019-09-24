MedMen Opens Three New Florida Retail Locations, Bringing National Footprint To 29 Stores

Premium cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTC: MMNFF) is opening three new locations in Florida, the company announced Tuesday.

The company, which is licensed for 35 retail locations in Florida, currently operates four stores in the state, with plans to open an additional eight before the year is out.

The new stores are in Key West, St. Petersburg and Pensacola.

St. Petersburg is the fifth-biggest city in Florida with more than 260,000 residents.

The Key West location is on the island's main drag, Duval Street.

For its new store in Pensacola, MedMen said it picked one of the most-visited retail zones in the city.

“MedMen is proud to expand its retail footprint in Florida,” Adam Bierman, MedMen co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“We look forward to getting to know our neighbors in St. Petersburg, Key West and Pensacola and are thrilled to offer MedMen’s unparalleled quality in product and experience to these communities.”

The openings bring the company’s total national footprint to 29 operating stores, MedMen said.

Starting next week, Florida patients will enjoy MedMen’s same-day delivery services, and the company will also offer its loyalty program MedMen Buds.

MedMen shares closed Monday's session down 2.94% at $1.65.

Photo courtesy of MedMen.