MedMen Offers Delivery Service In Nevada, Plans To Expand Nationwide

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTC: MMNFF) announced Monday the beginning of delivery services from its Nevada locations.

MedMen said it offers more than 300 products that can now be delivered to Nevada consumers at home.

The company's first delivery service kicked off in August in California, and MedMen said it aims to expand it "nationwide."

“MedMen has always been at the forefront of shaping and defining the cannabis industry, and we are proud to be taking the next step in our evolution by expanding our delivery service to include Nevada,” Adam Bierman, MedMen's co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“Residents of Southern Nevada can now access quality cannabis and enjoy MedMen’s unparalleled retail experience and customer service from the comfort of their own home.”

MedMen’s delivery services will be provided 365 days a year during their usual operating hours. The company also announced a short promo period during which delivery services will be provided for free.

Each delivery order will qualify for MedMen Bud, which is the company’s customer loyalty program.

The company’s delivery platform is operated solely by MedMen and private residences within a 25-mile radius of a MedMen’s stores qualify for delivery.

MedMen stock was down 2.96% at $1.92 at the close Friday.

