MedMen Offers Delivery Service In Nevada, Plans To Expand Nationwide
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2019 8:25am   Comments
MedMen Offers Delivery Service In Nevada, Plans To Expand Nationwide
Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTC: MMNFF) announced Monday the beginning of delivery services from its Nevada locations.

MedMen said it offers more than 300 products that can now be delivered to Nevada consumers at home.

The company's first delivery service kicked off in August in California, and MedMen said it aims to expand it "nationwide." 

“MedMen has always been at the forefront of shaping and defining the cannabis industry, and we are proud to be taking the next step in our evolution by expanding our delivery service to include Nevada,” Adam Bierman, MedMen's co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“Residents of Southern Nevada can now access quality cannabis and enjoy MedMen’s unparalleled retail experience and customer service from the comfort of their own home.”

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

MedMen’s delivery services will be provided 365 days a year during their usual operating hours. The company also announced a short promo period during which delivery services will be provided for free.

Each delivery order will qualify for MedMen Bud, which is the company’s customer loyalty program.

The company’s delivery platform is operated solely by MedMen and private residences within a 25-mile radius of a MedMen’s stores qualify for delivery.

MedMen stock was down 2.96% at $1.92 at the close Friday. 

Photo courtesy of MedMen. 

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Exclusive: Canopy Growth Co-Founder Bruce Linton On His Next Steps, Says 'I'm Cheering For Entrepreneurs'

The July decision by Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) to oust co-founder and then-CEO Bruce Linton sent shockwaves through the cannabis industry. The ... read more

Why THCV, One Of The Many Compounds In Cannabis, Might Be The Next Big Thing In Weed

By WeedMaps News' Tyler Koslow, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. 2019 has the potential to be remembered as the year when minor cannabinoids ... read more

Don't Taint My Grapes: Wine Producers Worried Nearby Marijuana Plants Will Ruin Crops

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. A racketeering lawsuit against local marijuana farmers could have ... read more
