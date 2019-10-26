What To Know Before Using CBD To Treat Your Pet's Travel Anxiety

By The Fresh Toast's Rudy Sanchez, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

Traveling is a common stressor for humans, at least 40% of Americans report having some level of fear or anxiety brought on by flying. Even without the fear factor, traveling is a stressful and tiring endeavor, and can be taxing to one’s well being. Similarly, traveling takes a toll on pets, with many of our furballs experiencing anxiety and stress in transit, whether it be by land, air, or sea.

It’s easy to see how, dogs and cats aren’t used to being confined inside a noisy, metal enclosure moving at speeds rarely experienced. And like humans, CBD has been observed to have a calming effect on our pets. Using CBD to mitigate Fluffy’s anxiety is generally safe and effective, but there are some things to keep in mind first.

CBD is generally permitted, although its legal status is nebulous. Though generally legal in most of the US, CBD remains illegal in 3 states, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming, while other states regulate who can use CBD and how its distributed. Hemp-derived CBD is legal across all 50 states however.

CBD oils, tinctures and creams are subject to TSA’s 3-1-1 rule; Pooch’s CBD drops must be in a container 3.4oz or less, inside a 1 quart bag, and 1 bag per person. Non-liquid pet treats are subject to the same screening as any other food.

Photo by Isabela Kronemberger via Unsplash

Pets require a smaller CBD dosage than humans, read the manufacturer’s label and use their dose instructions as a guideline, but start with the lowest possible dose. CBD is relatively safe, and every animal, like people, respond differently, and pets should be monitored while they are on CBD.

There are a lot of CBD supplements out there, and some are unique formulations that include other substances such as herbs, extracts, and vitamins. Some ingredients in people CBD might be dangerous for pets. Dosing pets using droppers or capsules designed for people might also prove difficult. Look for a CBD product designed for pets.

Studies on the efficacy and mechanism of CBD are as scant in the veterinary world as they are in the human world. Studies on pets and CBD have thus far focused on the substance’s ability to lower inflammation and pain, and more needs to be understood. Pet owners wanting to try CBD to treat their fur baby’s anxiety before the science is in should probably check in with their vet first, especially if their pet is taking other medication.