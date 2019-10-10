5 Ways To Incorporate Effective CBD Products Into Your Everyday Life

By The Fresh Toast's Nicole Skrobin, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

Whether you’re struggling with a health issue or your quality of life needs a positive boost, CBD could potentially help. Here are some ways to incorporate and use CBD-based products in your everyday life.

The cannabis plant itself is both medically and therapeutically beneficial, especially because of the wide variety of cannabinoids it contains. Although cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are two well-known and widely used cannabinoids, according to one study, the cannabis plant contains over 400 chemical entities, and more than 60 of those chemicals are known as cannabis cannabinoids.

Despite the latter, specific compounds like CBD are extremely useful, especially in the treatment of different medical conditions and diseases. Since CBD is non-psychoactive, non-addictive, and medically beneficial, numerous people are attracted to it. Whether you’re struggling with a health issue or your quality of life needs a positive boost, CBD could potentially help. There are numerous ways to incorporate and use CBD-based products in your everyday life. Here are just a handful of suggestions.

Cannabidiol Delivery Methods and Ways to Use This Cannabinoid

Cannabidiol can be derived from both industrial hemp and the whole cannabis plant. However, individuals can reap CBD’s benefits regardless of where it was derived from. In general, there are numerous medicinal and therapeutic benefits that users can experience from consuming various CBD-based products. Thus far, studies have revealed CBD’s ability to treat different medical conditions, diseases, and illnesses, which has led to an increase of people looking into and using this alternative form of medicine. Also, CBD can improve one’s quality of life and well-being. Regardless of where you are in your life, you can benefit from consuming CBD.

In addition, there are different ways that CBD can be consumed, as well as the usage of various CBD products. For example, there are five main delivery methods that can be utilized, such as inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal administration. And there are numerous CBD-based products that can easily be incorporated into one’s life. Due to the variety of benefits cannabidiol contains, people consume this cannabinoid to improve their well-being and to achieve medicinal and therapeutic relief in their daily life.

Highly Recognized Medicinal Properties of CBD

People consume CBD for different reasons, but some of the cannabinoid’s most common and highly recognized medicinal properties include: analgesic, anti-anxiety, anti-depressant, anti-spasm, anti-epileptic, antiemetic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, neuroprotective, and anti-tumoral. CBD contains many more medicinal properties, but recently, these properties have been the reason for countless people consuming this cannabinoid: analgesic, anti-inflammatory, anti-spasm, anti-anxiety, and anti-epileptic. Aside from CBD’s medicinal properties, therapeutic benefits can be delivered too. Thus, regardless of your current state of being, different CBD-based products could be incorporated into your life.

Topical and Transdermal CBD-Based Products to Implement into Your Daily Routine

Regardless of the medical condition you have or the health issues you experience, CBD could be very useful. There’s not one particular product that works for everyone, which allows individuals to find CBD-based products that work best for them. Depending on the reasons for CBD usage, certain products may be more beneficial than others.

For instance, if your goal is to experience localized relief, it’s suggested to use a topical CBD-based lotion, cream, or ointment that can be applied onto certain body parts or joints that need relief. Generally, topical CBD products are ideal for relieving muscle soreness, cramps, muscle spasms, and neck, knee, or joint pain. Topical CBD products are increasing in usage for several reasons, but especially because they don’t deliver psycho-active effects since they seep into the skin’s pores rather than entering the body’s bloodstream. If you’re interested in using a topical CBD product, check out this lotion, which is produced and sold by a Colorado company called Infinite CBD.

Besides topical CBD products, individuals can use CBD transdermal patches.

Photo by JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images

Transdermal CBD patches are similar to nicotine and birth control patches in terms of where they’re placed on the body and the medicine that’s distributed throughout the body. These patches consist of an adhesive patch that’s infused with cannabis-based oils or cannabis-based isolates like CBD, THC, or a combination of them. Then, the patches gradually deliver the cannabinoid medicine through the body’s skin and via the capillaries, which permit the cannabinoids to enter the body’s bloodstream.

A 2003 study was conducted on the impact transdermal CBD patches had on rodents. It was found that the patches were successful, and they provided relief to the rats. Another similar study discovered that the transdermal application of CBD disallowed inflammation. Via transdermal usage, the active cannabinoid medicine doesn’t process through the body’s respiratory and digestive systems as compared to inhalation and oral consumption.

Also, transdermal CBD patches are convenient and easy to use, they provide a gradual release of relief, long-lasting effects, and they’re sold with pre-loaded doses of cannabinoids to provide users with more control regarding the quantity of medicine they’re taking. If you’re interested in trying this form of CBD, check out the patches sold by Mary’s Medicinals.

Oral, Sublingual, and Inhalation CBD-Based Products to Implement into Your Daily Routine

Oftentimes, CBD products are consumed orally via infused food and drinks. However, the effects take longer to kick in as compared to other methods. It’s important to know that oral CBD products enter the bloodstream while passing through the digestive system. For immediate relief, this isn’t the best option. To prevent pain and related symptoms from occurring, individuals can consume CBD-based oral products like infused capsules and infused gummies or other foods. If this is the route you want to take, check out Infinite CBD’s infused capsules and flavorful infused gummies.

Then, sublingual CBD administration is different than other methods because of how it’s consumed and its nearly immediate effects. To prevent and/or relieve anxiety, stress, or pain, many individuals use CBD sublingual sprays or droppers. The medicine is placed underneath the tongue, and the effects occur very quickly. Several CBD sublingual sprays and droppers are on the market, but you choose which one has the right CBD:THC ratio based on your needs, wants, and financial state. One popular CBD-based sublingual product is by Care by Design, which has a ratio of 18:1 CBD to THC.

Photo by Anatoliy Sizov/Getty Images

Lastly, inhalation is another method that’s still used nowadays. Some people smoke high CBD strains whereas others vape instead. One study found that when one vapes, they absorb up to 33 percent of the total cannabinoids that are present in that product or cannabis strain. For health purposes, vaping is better than smoking because combustion is avoided. If you’re interested in experiencing a positive quality of life and well-being while putting your health first, consider checking out Infinite CBD’s vape juice that can be added into your favorite vaporizer. Or, you can purchase vape cartridges depending on your preference.

Overall, CBD has a non-addictive makeup, non-toxic properties, incredible safety profile, and a wide variety of medicinal and therapeutic benefits, which can be useful to anyone. If you’d like to improve your quality of life, well-being, and achieve much-needed relief, consider implementing a CBD-based product or two into your daily life. Leave a comment below about which CBD product you’d be willing to try and/or the success you’ve had with CBD products so far!