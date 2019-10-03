Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Capital Raises Surpass $10B As Auxly, Cresco Labs, Green Peak, KannaSwiss, And Others Strike Big Deals
Viridian Capital Advisors , Benzinga Contributor  
October 03, 2019 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Capital Raises Surpass $10B As Auxly, Cresco Labs, Green Peak, KannaSwiss, And Others Strike Big Deals

The Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker is an information service that monitors capital raise and M&A activity in the legal cannabis industry. Analyzing within 12 key industry sectors, the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker provides cannabis companies, investors, and acquirers with the data, trends, and intelligence they need to make informed decisions regarding deal valuations, terms, and structures. Since its inception, the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker has tracked and analyzed more than 2,400 capital raises totaling over $29 billion as well as more than 900 M&A transactions. Find it exclusively on Benzinga Cannabis every week!

INVESTMENT AND M&A ACTIVITY IN THE CANNABIS INDUSTRY

9/23/2019 - 9/27/2019

CAPITAL RAISES

•    Auxly Cannabis Group (TSXV: XLY), a Canadian diversified investment vehicle building out a portfolio of international cannabis assets, closed a C$123M (~US$93M) strategic investment from Big Tobacco company Imperial Brands that is convertible into a 19.9% ownership in Auxly. As part of this transaction, Imperial granted to Auxly global licenses to its vaporization technology and access to its vaporization innovation business, Nerudia. In exchange, Imperial has chosen Auxly as its exclusive partner for the future development, manufacture, commercialization, sale, and distribution of any type of cannabis product globally. This deal signifies yet another material investment by a large strategic in the cannabis space. We expect more of these transactions to occur as the industry continues to evolve, specifically following material medical liberalization in Europe and federal legalization in the United States.

•    Cresco Labs (CSE: CL), one of the largest multi-state operators (MSOs) in the United States, closed its C$73.5M (~US$55.5M) public offering. While the capital markets in cannabis have slowed down in 2019 as the public markets have sold off, select operators, particularly those with larger asset bases and footprints, have been more able to continue raising capital, especially if they are positioned in markets with significant future potential, to further build out their operations.

•    FarmaceuticalRX, LLC, a licensed operator in Pennsylvania and Ohio, announced the closings of two capital raises totaling US$18M. Though only having a material footprint in two states, the competitive dynamics (relatively limited licenses) and growth forecasts of these two states positions operators therein, including FarmaceuticalRX, with what could be favorable circumstances.

•    Green Peak Innovations, one of the largest licensed operators in Michigan, raised a US$10M mezzanine debt round to accelerate the development of its infrastructure in Michigan in preparation for the state's adult-use market launch in 2020. We continue to see "land grabs" undertaken by operators seeking rapid scale in preparation for subsequent expansions of market demand.

•    KannaSwiss AG, a CBD provider in Europe, announced a US$5.5M investment from NYC-based cannabis-focused fund, Altitude Investment Management. This deal illustrates two trends: 1) the continued expansion of the CBD market globally; and 2) the steady expansion of investors' focus on the burgeoning cannabis and hemp opportunities in Europe.

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

•    Jushi Holdings, a relatively new U.S. MSO, expanded into a new state via the acquisition of Dalitso, one of five current medical cannabis licensees in Virginia. While this transaction was not materially significant in size, it reflects a continued trend whereby operators continue to acquire licensees in states that have limited license structures as these potentially present favorable competitive environments.

Related Story: Institutional Investors, From Credit Suisse To Citigroup, Helped Fund Cannabis Companies Last Month

WEEKLY SUMMARY

CAPITAL RAISES

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

YEAR-TO-DATE SUMMARY

CAPITAL RAISES

Capital Raises by Week

Capital Raises by Sector

 

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

 

M&A Activity by Week

 

M&A Activity by Sector

 

Photo by Javier Hasse.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: Cannabis Deals Cannabis M&A Harrison Phillips Scott GreiperCannabis News Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HMLSF + CNBS)

The Week In Cannabis: SAFE Banking Act Clears House, Australia's Capital Legalizes Recreational Weed And More
Cannabis Capital Raises Surging YoY On Small Ticket Rounds
Cannabis Companies: House's SAFE Act Vote A Milestone, Offers Promise For More Diversity In Sector
The Week In Cannabis: Eaze Countersues DionyMed, CannTrust's License Suspended And More
Hall Of Flowers Freshmen Class: All The Brands And Products Debuting At The California Event
Meet DoubleBlind, The New Magazine Focused On Psychedelics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.86
0.0946
+ 1.08%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.42
0.21
+ 1.04%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.53
0.0871
+ 0.6%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$287.26
-0.9
- 0.31%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Maine Cannabis Convention
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Portland, ME
West Michigan Cannabis Expo
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Grand Rapids, MI
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Neptune Wellness Looks To Co-Develop CBD Products With International Flavors & Fragrances

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) announced Wednesday it's pursuing a partnership with International Flavors & Fragrances ... read more

Beyond Indica And Sativa: Leafly Launches Graphic Platform For Identifying Cannabis Strains

Cannabis information resource Leafly announced Tuesday the launch of a new brand for its website and mobile app. At the same time, the company is ... read more

Former TUMI Executive Mike Mardy Appointed To True Leaf's Board

True Leaf Brands Inc. (OTC: TRLFF) last week appointed former TUMI executive Mike Mardy to its Board of Directors. Mardy most recently served as executive ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

That Makes Cents Episode 2: So You're A Young Professional...Now What?