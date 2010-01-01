Viridian Capital Advisors

Cannabis Chart Of The Week: Who Has The Strongest Working Capital Position?
The fourteen MSOs in the graph have all worked hard over the last year to lean down their working capital usage in order to increase operating cash flow.
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: Who Has Gained The Most From Rescheduling Talk?
The potential impacts of rescheduling have dominated cannabis discourse over the last four weeks. MSOs and other plant-touching companies have had their greatest percentage gains in two years despite a meaningful correction last week.
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: How Much Will MSOs Save In Taxes From Elimination Of 280e?
One of the most important results of the potential rescheduling of cannabis to Schedule 3 is eliminating 280e taxes. In previous charts of the week, we have shown that 280e significantly negatively impacts cannabis companies by reducing their internally funded growth and limiting their debt capacity.
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: How Much Run Is Left In MSO Valuation Multiples?
The MSOS ETF (ARCA: MSOS) gained 69.4% between 8/25/23, five days before the blockbuster announcement of an HHS rescheduling recommendation to this past Friday, 9/8/23. Similarly, the EV/Next-Twelve-Month consensus EBITDA multiples for the group in the chart have increased by 27.5%.
Viridian Chart Of The Week: The Impact Of 280e, High Leverage And High Capital Intensity On Cannabis Growth
Last Week’s Viridian Chart of the Week explored the relative capital intensity of cannabis compared to other industries that cannabis, including alcohol, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, and CPG. The results established that cannabis is the most capital-intensive of these industries in terms of incremental capital required per dollar of additional sales.
Viridian Chart Of The Week: How Capital Intensive Is Cannabis?
The chart explores the capital intensity of cannabis compared to four other industries thought to be likely suitors for cannabis companies upon federal legalization: Tobacco, Alcoholic Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Consumer Products.
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: Q2 EBITDAs Beat Estimates, But Full-Year Projections Tell A Different Story
Second quarter 2023 earnings releases are complete, and the results were fascinating. One of the things that makes us skeptical about these quarterly reports is the forceful steering that companies apply to try to move estimates down.
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: What SHOULD EBITDA Multiples Be?
We created a discounted cash flow model ("DCF") to calculate a range of theoretically supportable EV/EBITDA multiples, given analysts' expectations for 2022-2024 and reasonable assumptions for the seven years after that.
Viridian Chart Of The Week: Are There Opportunities For Investors In Cannabis Debt?
The chart shows Viridian Capital Advisors Credit Tracker rankings of credit quality for nineteen public U.S. cannabis companies with market caps over $25M, along with the offered-side trading yield of the company’s debt (blue squares) or the effective cost at the closing of the company’s 2023 debt issue (orange triangle).
Cannabis Chart of the Week: How Aggressive Are 2nd Quarter EBITDA Margin Estimates?
The chart shows analyst estimates of EBITDA margins for the second quarter vs. the first quarter and the 2nd quarter of 2022 for the fourteen largest MSOs for which we have consistent analyst projections.
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: Are There Good Values Among Canadian Cannabis Companies?
This week's chart explores the valuation and credit of the eighteen U.S. and Canadian cannabis companies with market caps between $20M and $100M. The presence of U.S. and Canadian companies in the group allows for comparing credit quality and valuation.
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: Debt Raises Decline As Effective Cost Of Capital Increases
This week's chart explores the relationship between U.S. Cultivation & Retail sector debt issuance and effective costs of debt.
What&#39;s The Real Value Of Smaller And Under-Covered Cannabis Stocks?
The chart explores the relative credit quality and valuation of the eight public U.S. cannabis companies with market caps over $20M and coverage from fewer than two sell-side analysts.
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: Rule 280e – Taxation Without Representation?
In honor of Independence Day, the Viridian Capital Chart of the Week explores the impact of IRS Rule 280e, the most egregious tax leveled on any American industry, posing an existential threat to even some of the largest MSOs.
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: What&#39;s The Right Way To Measure MSO Leverage?
The credit quality of cannabis companies has taken center stage in 2023 as the equity capital markets remain shuttered and growth and operating profits remain constrained.
What Are The Cheapest Cannabis Stocks That Are Safe To Own?
Cannabis Cultivation and Retail sector stocks are historically cheap; however, many carry a financial risk that is too high for all but the most intrepid investors.
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: Analysts Have Reasonable Expectations, Leaving Room For Upside Surprises
The graph depicts consensus analyst expectations for the ten largest MSOs that have consistent 2023 and 2024 estimates, including Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Green Thumb (OTC: GTBIF), Verano (OTC:
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: Pushing The Limits Of Debt Financing, Time For Investors To Be Careful
Aggregate net debt to LTM EBITDA for the top MSOs is now 3.0x with five of the eleven over 5x, arguably unsustainable in a 280e world.
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: Does The Lack Of Trading Liquidity Inhibit Capital Raising?
The graphs' bars show the average daily dollar trading volume for sixteen of the largest U.S. MSOs and five of the largest Canadian LPs from 1/1/23 through 5/19/23.
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: Q1&#39;s Sequential Quarter Revenue Decline Is A Prelude To 2023&#39;s Revenue Deceleration
