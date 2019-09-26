Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Capital Raises Surging YoY On Small Ticket Rounds
Viridian Capital Advisors , Benzinga Contributor  
September 26, 2019 5:11pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Capital Raises Surging YoY On Small Ticket Rounds
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

The Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker is an information service that monitors capital raise and M&A activity in the legal cannabis industry. Analyzing within 12 key industry sectors, the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker provides cannabis companies, investors, and acquirers with the data, trends, and intelligence they need to make informed decisions regarding deal valuations, terms, and structures. Since its inception, the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker has tracked and analyzed more than 2,400 capital raises totaling over $29 billion as well as more than 900 M&A transactions. Find it exclusively on Benzinga Cannabis every week!

INVESTMENT AND M&A ACTIVITY IN THE CANNABIS INDUSTRY

9/16/2019 - 9/20/2019

CAPITAL RAISES

•    Fourteen raises closed this past week, totaling just under $81 million and outpacing the nine deals totaling just under $76 million from the same week last year. Though more overall capital was raised year over year, the average deal size declined due to a greater number of small transactions.

•    Of the fourteen raises, half used equity structures, and half used debt structures. While in prior weeks we saw large debt raises by Cultivation & Retail operators, in this week the largest raises were closed by a digital media brand expanding into the branded CPG category as well as a cannabis testing laboratory that is looking to expand its services in the face of the recent vaporization scare.

•    While we continue to see raises closed for both "touching the plant" and ancillary businesses, this week saw greater activity on the "touching the plant" side, predominantly because of several small raises in that segment.

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

•    We tracked four closed M&A transactions this past week, only slightly below the six that closed in the same week in the prior year.

•    All of the closed transactions involved private companies as the targets and public companies as the buyers, a prominent trend in the cannabis space.

•    We continue to see acquisitions of non-cannabis-related businesses by those in the cannabis sector. This week, we saw another European medical cannabis business, XPhyto, acquire a non-cannabis drug distributor and importer, Vektor. We expect to see more acquisitions like these as cannabis companies look to capture valuable assets, technologies, or synergies from outside of the industry.

•    United States operators in limited license states, such as Pennsylvania, continue to attract acquirer interest due to their favorable supply/demand market balance (larger markets with fewer competitors). This week, we saw the acquisition of Ilera Healthcare, a fully vertically-integrated operator in PA, by the multi-national operator, TerrAscend.

Related Story: Institutional Investors, From Credit Suisse To Citigroup, Helped Fund Cannabis Companies Last Month

WEEKLY SUMMARY

CAPITAL RAISES

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

 

YEAR-TO-DATE SUMMARY

 

CAPITAL RAISES

 

Capital Raises by Week

Capital Raises by Sector

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

 

M&A Activity by Week

M&A Activity by Sector

 

Photo by Javier Hasse.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Deals Cannabis M&A Harrison PhillipsCannabis News Financing Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HMLSF + CNBS)

Cannabis Companies: House's SAFE Act Vote A Milestone, Offers Promise For More Diversity In Sector
The Week In Cannabis: Eaze Countersues DionyMed, CannTrust's License Suspended And More
Hall Of Flowers Freshmen Class: All The Brands And Products Debuting At The California Event
Meet DoubleBlind, The New Magazine Focused On Psychedelics
Cannabis Deals And M&A Picking Up Steam Again
Can Blockchain Solve Some Of The Aches Of The Cannabis Industry?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$15.59
-0.0582
- 0.37%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$297.00
-0.61
- 0.2%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$9.86
-0.012
- 0.12%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$22.05
-0.01
- 0.05%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
CanEx Jamaica Business Conference & Expo
September 26, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Montego Bay, Jamaica
see all

Tobacco Company Imperial Brands, Auxly Cannabis Close On Partnership, $92.8M Investment

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC: CBWTF) announced Wednesday the closing of a transaction with Imperial Tobacco Group plc (OTC: IMBBY). As ... read more

Cannabis Companies: House's SAFE Act Vote A Milestone, Offers Promise For More Diversity In Sector

A vote in Congress to ease banking restrictions on cannabis companies is being praised for the possibility the legislation could make operating in the ... read more

The 'Who, What, When, Where And Why Of CBD': Nonprofit Releases Results Of Wide-Ranging Survey

Project CBD, a California-based nonprofit focused on researching the medical applications of CBD, released the results of its first CBD survey. The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Amazon Buys Tech Firm INLT To Help Online Merchants With Cross-Border Trade