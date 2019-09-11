2019: A Year Of Cannabis M&A Deals

Anyone who closely follows the cannabis industry knows that it is experiencing unrivaled growth.

The year is set to end with a 31.7% increase in annual legal cannabis sales, bolstered by new regulation, improved policy and an overall strive for entrepreneurship, according to a New Frontier Data study.

Not only that, legalized U.S. cannabis sales are expected to hit a whopping $13.6 billion by the end of the year.

The industry is hot with merger and acquisitions that follow deals such as Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB)'s purchase of MedReleaf and Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO)'s investment in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON).

At the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences, making deals is a top priority. Before you attend and network with companies and investors alike, check out some noteworthy mergers and acquisitions in 2019.

Medicine Man/Starbuds

Earlier this month, Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTC: MDCL) purchased several stores from Starbuds, one of Colorado’s largest and most reputable dispensary chains, for $31 million and stock shares.

But it doesn’t stop there. Later that week, Medicine Man announced the acquisition of Colorado Harvest Company, a chain of three dispensaries in Denver and Aurora, for $12.5 million.

The chain of events unfolded soon after Colorado passed a bill allowing public companies to hold ownership in other cannabis companies.

Cresco Labs/Origin House

In April, vertically integrated multistate operator Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC: CRLBF) purchased Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) for $823 million.

This merger will combine Cresco’s scale and portfolio with Origin House’s distribution footprint in the largest cannabis market in the world: California.

Through the acquisition of Origin House’s 500 dispensaries, this deal reinforces a leading market share and 60% market penetration, according to company data.

Harvest Health & Recreation/Verano Holdings

Arizona-based multistate operator Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (OTC: HRVSF) is set to acquire Verano Holdings for $850 million in a massive all-stock deal.

This was the largest U.S. cannabis deal in the history of the industry and covers 16 states and 200 facilities.

