Medicine Man Technologies To Acquire 5 Starbuds Dispensaries In $31M Deal
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 03, 2019 11:30am   Comments
Medicine Man Technologies To Acquire 5 Starbuds Dispensaries In $31M Deal
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MDCL) said Tuesday it has signed a binding term sheet to purchase five Starbuds dispensaries in Colorado. 

Per the agreement, the company will acquire five dispensaries for $31 million, consisting of $15 million in cash, the issuance of 2.6 million common shares at $2.98 per share and a deferred cash payment of $7.75 million.

Medicine Man projects that the dispensaries will achieve more than $19 million in revenue and north of $5.6 million in EBITDA this year.

The dispensaries are located in Louisville, Longmont, Pueblo, Niwot and Commerce City.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"The acquisition of these dispensaries operating under the prestigious Starbuds brand will truly be a transformational corporate event for us," Andy Williams, co-Founder and CEO of Medicine Man, said in a statement.  

"Adding these five dispensaries to our Colorado operations will make our vertical supply strategy more efficient and help us grab additional market share through added retail capacity. The Starbuds dispensary operations are truly top-tier in terms of brand, revenue-per-location and profit across the cannabis retail industry."

Medicine Man is a company that offers cannabis consulting services, nutrients and supplies across 20 states and seven countries.

The stock was trading higher by 1.87% at $2.94 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Photo courtesy of Medicine Man. 

Posted-In: marijuana pot Starbuds weedCannabis M&A News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Altria-PMI Merger Confirms Longtime Predictions, Marks Industry Progression

By New Frontier Data Last week, Altria Group and Philip Morris International (PMI) announced being in discussions for a potential all-stock "merger of ... read more

America Is Growing 8X The Amount Of CBD Hemp It Can Consume – And Prices Are Crashing

By Chase Nobles, Co-Founder at Kush.com If you’re farming hemp this year, it might be a good time to panic. The US can only reasonably consume 22.5M ... read more

Tucker Carlson Tries To Blame Marijuana For Mass Shootings

By The Fresh Toasts' Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Tucker Carlson brought on Alex Berenson, an anti-marijuana author largely ... read more
