3 Reasons To Consider Investing In Cannabis

As investors, traders and followers of the markets, we can all look back and lament the Apple stock (or the proverbial stock fish of your choice) that got away. Within cannabis, there are a ton of opportunities across the industry. It's not an emerging company, but a rapidly growing, dynamic industry.

1. The cannabis industry is big now, and it’s going to be a lot larger than many realize.

Cannabis is predicted to generate $75 billion in gross annual sales by 2030 - thanks to publicly traded stocks in Canada and the U.S., it is a great time for savvy investors to get engaged.

All signs point to more states legalizing medicinal and recreational with federal legalization on the horizon.

2. For more cautious investors, there are some safe bets to be made with cannabis supplier and ancillary companies.

KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB), GrowGeneration Corp. (OTC: GRWG) and others performing supply support functions are investing heavily in the cannabis marketplace. Like all investments, Identifying the right publicly traded support player is key to success.

3. The market is commoditized in the minds of consumers, casting a wide product net for producers.

Consumers are in the infancy of their cannabis education. Until that changes, and that might take years, all forms of cannabis will be on a relatively equal playing field, regardless of the quality of a particular strain.

