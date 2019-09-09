Market Overview

3 Reasons To Consider Investing In Cannabis
Benzinga Events  
 
September 09, 2019 1:16pm   Comments
3 Reasons To Consider Investing In Cannabis
As investors, traders and followers of the markets, we can all look back and lament the Apple stock (or the proverbial stock fish of your choice) that got away. Within cannabis, there are a ton of opportunities across the industry. It's not an emerging company, but a rapidly growing, dynamic industry.

Want to learn more about cannabis stocks and where the industry is headed? Check out our next leg of the Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on Oct. 22-23. In the meantime, here are three quick reasons to invest in the blooming market.

1. The cannabis industry is big now, and it’s going to be a lot larger than many realize.

Cannabis is predicted to generate $75 billion in gross annual sales by 2030 - thanks to publicly traded stocks in Canada and the U.S., it is a great time for savvy investors to get engaged.

All signs point to more states legalizing medicinal and recreational with federal legalization on the horizon.

2. For more cautious investors, there are some safe bets to be made with cannabis supplier and ancillary companies.

KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB), GrowGeneration Corp. (OTC: GRWG) and others performing supply support functions are investing heavily in the cannabis marketplace. Like all investments, Identifying the right publicly traded support player is key to success.

3. The market is commoditized in the minds of consumers, casting a wide product net for producers.

Consumers are in the infancy of their cannabis education. Until that changes, and that might take years, all forms of cannabis will be on a relatively equal playing field, regardless of the quality of a particular strain.

Posted-In: Cannabis Capital Conference Investing Pot StocksCannabis Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

