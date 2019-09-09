The Cannabis Capital Conference Is Going To The Windy City: Here's What To Do While You're There

The Benzinga Events team is taking the renowned Cannabis Capital Conference to Chicago, Illinois on Oct. 22-23.

Plan to take a trip to learn more about the cannabis industry? Here are a few fun things to do while you're there.

1. Take a selfie under “The Bean”

Also known by its formal name, “Cloud Gate”, The Bean is the most popular photo op in Chicago. It attracts nearly 5 million visitors annually.

The sculpture is 66 feet long, 33 feet high and 42 feet wide, and made entirely of stainless steel. It weighs 110 tons, and is comprised of 168 individual plates that were welded together. The final cost to build it was over $23 million ($17 million over budget), but the experience is priceless.

2. Make waves on Chicago’s famous Architecture Boat Tour

The best way to see the sights of downtown Chicago and learn the city’s storied history is aboard Chicago’s First Lady, hosted by the Chicago Architect Center. Grab a beverage of your choice, sit back and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Second City.

3. Catch a game at Wrigley Field (or just enjoy the tour)

Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, is one of the most storied sports venues in the world. If you can’t get tickets to sold out games at Wrigley Field, the tour is a great way to experience what makes the venue so special to fans everywhere.

4. Plan a Divvy bike ride along Lake Michigan

Chicago boasts over 20 miles of public lake access, and its bike path is one of the jewels of the Chicago experience. Divvy bikes can be rented from one of hundreds of Divvy stations throughout the city with any major credit card. (If you want to protect your bean, make sure to bring your own helmet).

5. Join your friends on a Chicago-style pub crawl

What’s better than history and craft beverages? Not much to locals in Chicago. Jump on this or a myriad of restaurant/pub tours offered in the Chicago to enjoy a culinary experience like no other.

6. Get out the knife and fork and eat a real (Chicago) pizza

If you ask Chicagoans, there’s only one type of pizza. It's deep, and it's served in a pan. Whether it’s Gino’s East, Pizzeria Uno or Lou Malinati’s, you can’t go wrong with Chicago style pizza. One slice fills most!