Season 2 Of 'Great Moments In Weed History' Podcast Launches Today
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2019 1:31pm   Comments
Season 2 Of 'Great Moments In Weed History' Podcast Launches Today
Read more about our latest Cannabis News!

Abdullah Saeed, host of the James Beard Award-nominated TV series "Bong Appetit," and a recurring guest star on HBO’s "High Maintenance"; and David Bienenstock, journalist and author debut season two of their podcast "Great Moments in Weed History" on Thursday.

For this 12-episode season, Saeed and Bienenstock join Dallas-based audio network Spoke Media, while still blazing joints, cracking jokes and exploring the people, places and events that make up the complex and fascinating history of weed: from Barack Obama’s time in the “Choom Gang,” to the invention of the weed brownie, to an exclusive first-hand account of how the Hollywood sign got changed to read “Hollyweed.”

Related: 'It's All About Quality': B-Real Of Cypress Hill And 'Bong Appétit' Talks About The Cannabis Entertainment Business

“I've been covering cannabis as an author and journalist for more than fifteen years, and along the way I've become fascinated by the often untold history of this incredibly beneficial plant and the vibrant and resilient culture around it,” says Bienenstock. "The podcast allows Abdullah and I to delve deep into these tales of lore and legend in a way that's always fun, and often really revelatory—not just about weed, but about history, culture, and society. That's how we can tell stories (in Season 2) about everyone from Cheech and Chong and the Iron Sheik to Gertrude Stein, Hunter S. Thompson, Louis Armstrong, and the Women's Alliance for Medical Marijuana, which took on the DEA and won."

"Great Moments in Weed History" delves deep into humanity’s 10,000+ year relationship with cannabis to find the humor, heart, and historical importance of this very special plant.

Check it out on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) podcasts.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News!

Posted-In: Abdullah Saeed Bong Appetit Cannabis Podcast David BienenstockCannabis News Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

