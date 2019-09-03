Shryne Group Hires Former Canndescent, Diageo, LVMH Marketing Exec As CMO

Elisabeth Baron has joined the Shryne Group as its first Chief Marketing Officer.

The Shryne Group is a vertically-integrated cannabis holding company with an asset and license portfolio covering the breadth of California. Its also the parent company of STIIIZY, one of the best-selling cannabis brands in the market.

Baron previously led marketing and product development at Diageo Plc (NYSE: DEO) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTC: LVMUY), working on some of the world’s leading spirits brands like Crown Royal, Johnnie Walker and Grand Marnier.

While at LVMH, Baron led the Hennessy business in the U.S. and delivered the most successful marketing and advertising campaign in the history of the brand. Most recently, Baron led marketing for Stillhouse Spirits and luxury cannabis flower brand, Canndescent, where she developed the brand’s first strategic marketing plan and led product development.

Baron started her career on the agency side working on Pepsi and Frito-Lay for TracyLocke, an Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) agency.

Baron was instrumental to the opening of Shryne Group's new STIIIZY flagship store in downtown Los Angeles.

Commenting on the appointment, Baron told Benzinga, “We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of cannabis. It’s an exciting time to join Shryne as we have the opportunity to build on the momentum of STIIIZY as a culturally connected lifestyle brand. Meanwhile, we are changing the game with the first experiential retail concept in the cannabis industry. Bridging the gap between legacy cannabis culture and the new frontier is a great opportunity.”