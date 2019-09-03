Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shryne Group Hires Former Canndescent, Diageo, LVMH Marketing Exec As CMO
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 03, 2019 7:52am   Comments
Share:
Shryne Group Hires Former Canndescent, Diageo, LVMH Marketing Exec As CMO
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Elisabeth Baron has joined the Shryne Group as its first Chief Marketing Officer.

The Shryne Group is a vertically-integrated cannabis holding company with an asset and license portfolio covering the breadth of California. Its also the parent company of STIIIZY, one of the best-selling cannabis brands in the market.

Baron previously led marketing and product development at Diageo Plc (NYSE: DEO) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTC: LVMUY), working on some of the world’s leading spirits brands like Crown Royal, Johnnie Walker and Grand Marnier.

While at LVMH, Baron led the Hennessy business in the U.S. and delivered the most successful marketing and advertising campaign in the history of the brand. Most recently, Baron led marketing for Stillhouse Spirits and luxury cannabis flower brand, Canndescent, where she developed the brand’s first strategic marketing plan and led product development.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Baron started her career on the agency side working on Pepsi and Frito-Lay for TracyLocke, an Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) agency.

Baron was instrumental to the opening of Shryne Group's new STIIIZY flagship store in downtown Los Angeles.

Commenting on the appointment, Baron told Benzinga, “We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of cannabis. It’s an exciting time to join Shryne as we have the opportunity to build on the momentum of STIIIZY as a culturally connected lifestyle brand. Meanwhile, we are changing the game with the first experiential retail concept in the cannabis industry. Bridging the gap between legacy cannabis culture and the new frontier is a great opportunity.”

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Elisabeth Baron Shryne Group STIIZYCannabis News Management Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DEO + LVMUY)

Pernod-Ricard To Buy Bourbon Whiskey Maker Castle Brands For $223M
Luxury Brand Growth Driven By Virtual Reality, E-Commerce
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

How Does Weed Impact Sex? New Report Offers Answers

Article by Peter Gigante, Head of Data Research at Eaze, and Liz Klinger, co-founder and CEO at Lioness, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis for ... read more

America Is Growing 8X The Amount Of CBD Hemp It Can Consume – And Prices Are Crashing

By Chase Nobles, Co-Founder at Kush.com If you’re farming hemp this year, it might be a good time to panic. The US can only reasonably consume 22.5M ... read more

Feds Spent More On Marijuana Prohibition In 2018 Than Fighting Domestic Terrorism

By The Fresh Toasts' Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The DEA spent $18 million last year eradicating illegal marijuana grows, ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Delta 9 Uplisting, MJBizCon INT'L & More