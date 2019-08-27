This Illinois Cannabis Company Is Offering Pro Bono Assistance For Social Equity License Applicants

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC: GTBIF) (CSE:GTII) has launched a "Social Equity License Application Assistance Program," which the company has dubbed LEAP. The program will help educate social equity applicants, as defined under the Illinois adult use law, about the cannabis business application process.

Beginning Sept. 4, GTI will host weekly office hours with its in-house license application team for private consultation and group sessions at its headquarters office in Chicago.

GTI application experts will provide guidance regarding real estate selection and application materials. They will also advise on accessing the Cannabis Business Development Fund’s low-interest loans, grants for social equity applicants and how to obtain application fee waivers.

This program is entirely pro bono. GTI assures it will not seek any type of fee or ownership.

“The GTI license application team is excited to meet with Social Equity Applicants in Illinois so we can try to guide them to success," GTI's Senior Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs Dina Rollman told Benzinga.

"GTI has built a great track record of winning licenses in highly competitive markets using in-house resources rather than consultants, and we want to share that in-house expertise with the next generation of cannabis entrepreneurs. We look forward to seeing many social equity applicants win licenses and build successful cannabis businesses.”