Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Former MLB All-Star Shane Victorino Talks Plans To Give Back To Hawaii Through New Cannabis Venture
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 21, 2019 5:05pm   Comments
Share:
Former MLB All-Star Shane Victorino Talks Plans To Give Back To Hawaii Through New Cannabis Venture
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Scores of athletes have entered the cannabis space in recent years. A few notable names include former Heisman winner Ricky Williams, pro golfer Bubba Watson and NBA great Gary Payton.

Former two-time World Series champion Shane Victorino is one of the latest to get involved.

Victorino's Hawaii-based venture, Legacy Ventures Hawaii, recently partnered with Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) to launch a joint cultivation and extraction venture, Archipelago Ventures. Vapen CBD, a subsidiary of Vapen MJ Ventures Corp (OTC: VAPNF), will also help in the construction and operation of the new venture's hemp extraction site.

The four-time MLB Gold Glove Award winner told Benzinga that former teammate Jimmy Rollins is an investor in the venture as well.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day.Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Why Now?

The two-time MLB All-Star became involved in cannabis after spending two years away from baseball. After speaking with people in the space, Victorino saw an opportunity for lucrative gains — not just for himself, but for his home state.

"It was about an opportunity to take something back home in the agricultural space that was going to make my state better," Victorino told Benzinga.

He noted areas of improvement in-state which can be spurred on by cannabis including job creation, tax revenue for the community and a refocusing on the soil. The former Major Leaguer spoke about the importance of Hawaii's agricultural history, something he says has changed since his childhood.

Victorino recalled a time where most teens would get their first job working in the pineapple canneries or fields. He didn't work the fields, but remembers his brother and others talking of the difficult work.

Despite the hard work, he acknowledged it was a source of industry for the island state that doesn't seem to be the case today. He explained how people flying into the country no longer see the vast stretches of sugarcane and pineapple fields. These accounts struck a chord with him.

'Keep Our Land Righteous'

Victorino uses those accounts as a driver of his goals for improving Hawaii. In addition to financial gains, he explained that he hopes he "can help our people, keep our land righteous and keep the land that is there."

To reach such goals, Victorino says Archipelago is focused on "creating the right formula" that will take the company from what he calls the company's roots and eventually turn it into a tree, of sorts.

Compliance is a central focus Victorino discussed in growth plans.

"If you do things correctly...and you do it the right way, any of these [goals] are reachable," he said.

No specific compliance efforts were discussed as the company is still taking shape. Sales for the brand are expected to begin in the later stages of 2019.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Archipelago VenturesCannabis Sports Top Stories Exclusives Markets Interview General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RKDA + VAPNF)

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Another Case For Consistent Trading
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 16, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.06
0.0169
+ 42.28%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
-0.0098
- 27.22%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.73
-0.27
- 27%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0026
- 17.93%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
-0.0063
- 17.86%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0002
- 16.67%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.36
-0.07
- 16.28%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.22
-0.0432
- 16.18%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
0.012
+ 16%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.27
-0.0492
- 15.41%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.12
-0.02
- 14.29%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.35
-0.0477
- 11.99%
Tilray (TLRY)
$32.34
3.04
+ 10.38%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.22
-0.0254
- 10.16%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
0.0107
+ 9.81%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
-0.0008
- 9.5%
Eurolife Brands (CANVF)
$0.09
-0.008
- 8.33%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.13
0.0099
+ 8.26%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.16
-0.0143
- 8.2%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.33
0.0244
+ 8.01%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.11
-0.0091
- 7.83%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.50
-0.1266
- 7.78%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
0.0022
+ 7.33%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$0.95
-0.0749
- 7.31%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.00
-0.23
- 7.12%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.0156
- 7%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0016
- 6.4%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.70
-0.0475
- 6.35%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.31
-0.02
- 6.06%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.06
-0.004
- 6.06%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.62
0.19
+ 5.54%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.24
-0.014
- 5.48%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.0029
- 5.45%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.33
-0.0189
- 5.44%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.36
-0.0772
- 5.37%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 5.36%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.002
- 5.33%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.58
0.33
+ 5.28%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.39
0.0195
+ 5.26%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.08
-0.06
- 5.26%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.65
0.0322
+ 5.21%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.62
-0.034
- 5.2%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.74
-0.0401
- 5.14%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.27
0.013
+ 5.06%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.69
0.033
+ 5.02%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.10
0.0524
+ 5%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.05
0.05
+ 5%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.06
0.0029
+ 4.83%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.12
0.0054
+ 4.74%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$1.87
-0.09
- 4.59%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
-0.01
- 4.55%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.52
-0.12
- 4.55%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.35
0.1
+ 4.44%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.46
0.0193
+ 4.39%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.26
-0.012
- 4.38%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0003
+ 4.29%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.08
-0.0038
- 4.29%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.67
-0.03
- 4.29%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.20
0.17
+ 4.22%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.70
0.0284
+ 4.22%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.69
0.27
+ 4.21%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
-0.001
- 4.15%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
0.0024
+ 4.09%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.15
-0.0474
- 3.97%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.72
0.175
+ 3.85%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
0.0005
+ 3.85%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$3.82
-0.15
- 3.78%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.48
0.09
+ 3.77%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
0.009
+ 3.67%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.46
0.0156
+ 3.55%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.45
-0.0166
- 3.53%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.31
-0.185
- 3.37%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
0.0013
+ 3.36%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.44
-0.0149
- 3.28%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
-0.0099
- 3.19%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.88
-0.0611
- 3.15%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
0.006
+ 3.14%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$139.32
4.2
+ 3.11%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.15
0.0045
+ 3.1%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
0.0018
+ 3.1%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$2.21
-0.07
- 3.07%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.05
0.56
+ 3.03%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.60
-0.235
- 3%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.50
-0.0145
- 2.82%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.45
-0.1514
- 2.7%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.21
0.135
+ 2.66%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.06
0.05
+ 2.49%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.31
0.0073
+ 2.37%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.19
0.0045
+ 2.37%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$26.58
-0.64
- 2.35%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.27
-0.0063
- 2.3%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.11
0.0025
+ 2.27%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.00
-0.09
- 2.2%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
0.0028
+ 2.19%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$24.25
0.52
+ 2.19%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
0.006
+ 2.14%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$12.00
0.25
+ 2.13%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.08
-0.0018
- 2.13%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
0.0039
+ 2.13%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.77
0.12
+ 2.12%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.0055
- 2.11%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.94
-0.0202
- 2.1%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.83
0.0162
+ 2%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.93
0.0181
+ 1.98%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.13
-0.08
- 1.9%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.49
-0.0257
- 1.69%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.13
-0.2
- 1.62%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.84
-0.095
- 1.6%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.54
0.04
+ 1.6%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.33
-0.07
- 1.59%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.52
0.07
+ 1.57%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.15
0.0023
+ 1.56%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.67
0.01
+ 1.52%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.17
-0.0026
- 1.51%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.34
-0.02
- 1.47%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.66
0.0094
+ 1.45%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$4.83
-0.07
- 1.43%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
0.0006
+ 1.42%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.51
0.1167
+ 1.39%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$152.86
2.01
+ 1.33%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.87
-0.025
- 1.32%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
-0.0079
- 1.31%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.94
-0.0638
- 1.28%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.35
-0.03
- 1.26%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.19
-0.015
- 1.25%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.29
0.09
+ 1.25%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
0.0005
+ 1.25%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.82
0.14
+ 1.2%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.70
-0.0201
- 1.17%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$9.82
0.11
+ 1.13%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.55
-0.21
- 1.12%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.60
0.67
+ 1.08%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.01
-0.032
- 1.05%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.38
-0.0144
- 1.04%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.78
0.0076
+ 0.99%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$9.51
-0.09
- 0.94%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$26.04
0.24
+ 0.93%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.23
0.14
+ 0.93%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.32
-0.04
- 0.92%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.56
0.1017
+ 0.89%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.43
0.012
+ 0.85%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.82
-0.0068
- 0.82%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.41
2.39
+ 0.82%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.61
-0.0051
- 0.82%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 0.81%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.09
-0.04
- 0.78%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.34
0.0025
+ 0.74%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.0002
- 0.74%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$75.90
0.55
+ 0.73%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.14
0.8566
+ 0.71%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.43
0.37
+ 0.7%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$111.36
0.75
+ 0.68%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.81
-0.12
- 0.63%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.58
-0.0037
- 0.63%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.0015
- 0.56%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.36
-0.045
- 0.54%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.49
0.06
+ 0.52%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.92
0.0859
+ 0.51%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
-0.0004
- 0.49%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
-0.0032
- 0.48%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.63
-0.029
- 0.44%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.22
0.0719
+ 0.38%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.61
0.0123
+ 0.34%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.90
-0.03
- 0.25%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.80
-0.0013
- 0.17%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$112.57
-0.1544
- 0.14%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.31
-0.0004
- 0.13%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
-0.0003
- 0.11%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.00
-0.001
- 0.1%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$57.00
0.05
+ 0.09%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.05
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.03
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.50
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.09
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Cannex Capital Holdings Inc (CNXXF)
$0.66
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.22
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.81
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.73
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.80
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$15.63
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
see all

'It's A Huge Thing': Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License

Health Canada has granted biopharmaceutical researcher and cannabis producer Avicanna Inc (TSX: AVCN) with a research license that will allow the company to ... read more

Is Weed The New Beer? 3 Key Stats Give Us An Idea

Headset has released a new industry report with insights about cannabis-infused beverages. The firm took a deep dive into the stats of the beverage market ... read more

Another Cannabis ETF Is In The Works

After three new marijuana exchange traded funds launched in July, bringing the total of cannabis ETFs listed in New York to five, another competitor could ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session