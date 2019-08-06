Market Overview

Scoop: Arcadia Biosciences Announces Joint Venture For Hemp Project In Hawaii
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2019
Scoop: Arcadia Biosciences Announces Joint Venture For Hemp Project In Hawaii
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) is expected to announce Tuesday a joint venture with Legacy Ventures Hawaii to grow, extract and sell superior hemp products, Benzinga has learned exclusively. The new venture will operate under the name Archipelago Ventures.

Legacy Ventures Hawaii’s principals are island natives, and includes Shane Victorino, a former MLB player and son of a former Hawaii state representative. The company also counts on the support of equity partner Vapen CBD, a subsidiary of Vapen MJ Ventures Corp (OTC: VAPNF), which will assist in the construction and operation of Archipelago’s Hawaiian hemp extraction facilities.

This strategic partnership will create a vertically integrated seed-to-sale supply chain for Hawaiian hemp production and formulation. Sales are expected to commence in late 2019.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

Why It Matters

This joint venture couples Arcadia’s genetic expertise in hemp crop improvement with Legacy’s experience in extraction and sales. This will allow Arcadia to move from the genetics and cultivation side of the supply chain to extraction and sales, creating a commercial product it can sell by late this year.

"Legacy Ventures Hawaii and Archipelago Ventures are about creating our own legacy right here in Hawaii, following successful business ventures on the mainland. Equally important, we are able to apply our same entrepreneurial spirit and skills to help our fellow Hawaiians establish their own lasting legacies through successful hemp cultivation," Victorino told Benzinga.

Matt Plavan, president of Arcadia Specialty Genomics and CFO of Arcadiosciences said, "We continue to see tremendous growth opportunity in Hawaii from an innovation and investment standpoint. Combining Arcadia’s deep expertise in genetic agriscience with Legacy – and Vapen’s – proven extraction and commercial capabilities through Archipelago Ventures accelerates our ability to bring superior hemp extract to market."

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Posted-In: Archipelago VenturesCannabis News Contracts Top Stories Exclusives Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

