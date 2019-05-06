Bubba Watson Believes CBD For Golfers Is A 'No Brainer'

By Brendan Bures.

Somehow, CBD has become a hot topic in the world of golf. Last month, players received a letter from the PGA Tour warning them not to take CBD-infused substances, in case the substance contained any linger THC cannabinoids (which could get players suspended). Then, following the newest bubblegum trend of golfers, highlighted by Tiger Woods winning the Masters while chomping away on some gum, rumors circulated that golfers like Woods and Phil Mickelson could be using CBD gum to calm their nerves.

Now, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is joining the CBD conversation. Watson believes CBD could sustain his career for several more years, he said in a recent interview with CNN Sports. Watson, who just turned 40, uses the cannabinoid to ease the strains and pains he’s endured over the course of his career.

“I see Phil Mickelson winning at 48, so I’ve got at least eight more years of having a shot of winning some tournaments,” Watson told CNN Sports’ Don Riddell.

“So for me it was about how I create longevity in the game of golf and spending time with my kids running around. CBD was easily a fit for me,” he added.

The World Anti-Doping Agency, the governing body of the Olympics, approved CBD usage among athletes because their research indicated it wasn’t damaging to athletes or a performance-enhancing drug. The PGA Tour follows protocol set by WADA, opening the doors for players like Watson to experiment with it as a pain reliever. Because despite the PGA Tour’s warning, he believes what he’s doing lies within the rules.

“I’ve had doctors involved to do my research and see what companies out there make a product that’s safe for me and safe for my family. It was a no brainer,” Watson said.

“There’s no bad stuff in it, there are no chemicals in there that will mess you up or make you fail a drugs test. There are certain companies we trust.”

Speaking of which, Watson announced this week a multi-year partnership with cbdMD, a company that makes CBD products. Watson will wear the company’s logo on both sides of his hat while playing in tournaments.

“By joining forces with one of the biggest names in the sport, we’re excited to see how the golf community embraces the newfound popularity of CBD,” Caryn Dunayer, cbdMD’s President, said in a statement (via Forbes). “We’re looking forward to the continued success of Bubba, while educating the public on the many benefits of hemp-derived CBD.”

