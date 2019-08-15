Green Peak CEO Jeffrey Radway On Short's Brewing Partnership: 'This Is Our Backyard'

CBD-infused beer is coming to Michigan.

Jeffrey Radway, CEO and co-founder of Green Peak Innovations, announced Thursday at the Cannabis Capital Conference the company is partnering with Short's Brewing Company to bring CBD-infused beer and edibles to market.

Green Peak is Michigan’s largest cannabis grow operation.

Strategic Partnerships Are Key

Radway stressed four keys to competitive differentiation in the cannabis space: building home-class brands, expanding market penetration, forming strategic partnerships and winning with talent.

That third key is what prompted the partnership with Short's Brewery. The products will mimic the flavor of Short’s popular beers like Soft Parade and Huma Lupa Licious without alcohol in the product.

“Our partnership with Short's involves creating marijuana-infused products that mimic the taste of the popular Short’s beers for people who enjoy them but without the alcohol,” Radway said.

Green Peak has previously partnered with leading cannabis companies like Marley Natural on product development.

Building World Class Brands

Green Peak has multiple brands in its portfolio, such as Skymint and North Cannabis. Skymint serves as Green Peak's lifestyle brand, offering medical marijuana products in a contemporary setting. The company expects to have 30 stores in Michigan by 2021. North Cannabis is the first exclusive wholesale brand in Michigan focusing on a clean and honest product.

Radway said Green Peak knows the market, and can capitalize on its knowledge to produce high quality cannabis products.

“This is our backyard and we know the market both from a regulatory and operational standpoint,” Radway said.

