Green Peak Joins Forces With Michigan-Based Short's Brewery To Create Cannabis-Infused Beer, Edibles
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2019 11:45am   Comments
From Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) and Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) to HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) and Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP), cannabis companies have taken advantage of strategic partnerships with beer-makers in an effort to completely transform the cannabis-infusion game.

The newest addition to this feat is an authentic mashup of two Michigan-based companies, making exciting waves in the newly regulated recreational market.

On Thursday, Michigan medical cannabis leader Green Peak Innovations announced an exclusive license with Bellaire-based Short's Brewery.

A New Way To Consume

The first-of-its-kind Michigan arrangement was announced at the Detroit leg of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. During his keynote, Green Peak CEO Jeff Radway highlighted the production of edibles and cannabis-infused beverages.

“Our partnership with Short's involves creating marijuana-infused products that mimic the taste of the popular Short’s beers for people who enjoy them but without the alcohol,” said Radway. “Some of our first products will include Soft Parade-flavored gummies and vape pens that taste like Huma Lupa Licious.”

In addition to gummies and vapes, the partnership will feature a line of infused beverages including cold brew coffee, sparkling water, teas, lemonades, tonics and more, according to the press release.

“Consumers will be able to relax and socialize with this new generation of lighter Short’s beverages and enjoy a new kind of cannabis journey,” said Radway.

Ahead Of The Curve

In Michigan, license approvals begin on Nov. 1; however, both Short’s and Green Peak planned for the future success of this distinct product line.

“THC and cannabis products have been part of our innovation development discussions for years,” said Joe Short, president and visionary, Short’s Brewing Company. “We’re stoked to be working with the team at Green Peak so we can bring some of our next level products and concepts to the market.”

The companies will begin to execute the infusing process as soon as the laws allow and expect to debut by the end of year. This agreement specifically allows Green Peak to use Short’s brand and specific formulations to create any variation of cannabis product.

Related Links:

Green Peak Innovations Launches Michigan Cannabis Brand

Green Peak Innovations: 'Michigan's Patients Deserve Tested And Safe Cannabis'

Photo credit: joefoodie, Flickr

