Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Big Opportunities: Michigan Cannabis Market 'Could Easily Eclipse $2B'
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 15, 2019 10:36am   Comments
Share:
Big Opportunities: Michigan Cannabis Market 'Could Easily Eclipse $2B'
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Since Michigan voters approved and created the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act (MRTMA) in late 2018, which legalized recreational usage of marijuana within certain parameters, the state has become a hub of cannabis startups and investors.

That’s why the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference came to Detroit Thursday for its fourth rendition of the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs, investors and market-followers.

Sat Joshi, the CIO of Rose Capital sat down with Robert Verdun, CEO of Third Wave to discuss the abundance of cannabis investment opportunities in the Great Lakes state.

Big Opportunities In The Michigan

Both agree Michigan represents an enormous opportunity for companies and investors. In particular, Joshi mentioned that the market could surpass current projections over the next few years.

"We look at [Michigan] as a major market," Joshi said. "Looking at some basic metrics about population and penetration rates certainly would agree that this is a market that in the next few years could easily eclipse $2 billion... I think we could see much more growth than that."

For Verdun, tourism is an industry within which Michigan differentiates itself.

"One thing that most people miss is tourism. We [Michigan] have double the amount of tourists as Colorado," he said. "I think Michigan will end up being one of the top couple of markets in the United States."

Click here more information about the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and future events.

db_verdun_joshi.jpg

Robert Verdun (left) and Sat Joshi (right) speaking at the Cannabis Capital Conference Aug. 15 in Detroit. Photo by Dustin Blitchok.

Finding Brands That Know What They're Doing

The two also discussed comparisons between finding brands in the cannabis market and other, past emerging markets, such as the dot-com firms in the early 2000s.

Per Verdun, one similarity between the rise of these industries is high and gaudy prospects without much merit.

"[Going back] two years ago, as people were pitching deals in the Michigan sector, it was such a comedy," he said, explaining how companies would come to him with huge valuations but no previous cannabis expertise, real estate or facilities.

Since then, it's been changing.

"So what you're seeing now is some real players in the market...you're seeing some real combination of cannabis expertise, financial wherewithal, as well as the ability to license and execute on businesses," Verdun said.

For Joshi, compliance and safety as the state level are very important to brand development

"Being compliant all the way through operations, you know we care deeply about that to say the least."

Related Links:

Michigan's Cannabis Sector Is Emergent, Thanks To Favorable Legislation

CohnReznick's Ira Weinstein Talks Social Equity Ahead Of Cannabis Capital Conference

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Capital Conference michigan Robert Verdun Rose CapitalCannabis News Events Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MJ + HMLSF)

Cannabis Short Sellers Clean Up After Tilray's Earnings Miss
Is Oregon Set To Legalize Magic Mushrooms?
7 Cannabis Business Tips From Leading Marijuana Retailers
The Complicated Business Of Advertising And Marketing In Cannabis
The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Rallies Unexpectedly, Josh Kushner And Shane Victorino Join The Industry, And More
Want to Get a Medical Marijuana Card? Here's What You Need to Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$1.80
1.28
+ 246.15%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.12
-0.0483
- 28.69%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.007
- 20%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.73
-0.15
- 17.05%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
-0.0085
- 14.31%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
0.03
+ 13.64%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
-0.0004
- 13.33%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.55
-0.0821
- 12.95%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$27.78
-4.13
- 12.94%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
0.0059
+ 12.17%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$17.88
-2.1934
- 10.93%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.57
-0.192
- 10.9%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.82
-0.1
- 10.87%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
0.0042
+ 10.77%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$10.07
-1.14
- 10.17%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.76
-0.1851
- 9.51%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
-0.0167
- 9.28%
Tilray (TLRY)
$35.42
-3.62
- 9.27%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
-0.0087
- 9.16%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
0.0054
+ 9.15%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.64
-0.0619
- 8.8%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.25
0.1
+ 8.7%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.35
-0.03
- 8%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.38
-0.12
- 8%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 8%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.47
-0.0403
- 7.88%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.41
-0.034
- 7.73%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.30
-0.025
- 7.69%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.23
-0.0193
- 7.65%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.13
-0.011
- 7.59%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.25
-0.0204
- 7.56%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$1.97
-0.1573
- 7.4%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.89
-0.071
- 7.4%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$12.29
-0.98
- 7.39%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.50
-0.0395
- 7.34%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.40
-0.11
- 7.28%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.77
-0.1388
- 7.27%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$4.86
-0.3715
- 7.1%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.45
-0.11
- 7.05%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.27
-0.0206
- 6.98%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0009
- 6.92%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.27
-0.092
- 6.76%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.13
-0.0097
- 6.74%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$3.83
-0.2675
- 6.53%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.25
-0.0174
- 6.44%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.59
-0.0402
- 6.35%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.30
-0.02
- 6.25%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.09
-0.205
- 6.23%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.0023
- 6.21%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$4.83
-0.32
- 6.21%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.33
-0.0218
- 6.2%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.31
-0.28
- 6.1%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.55
-0.164
- 6.04%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
0.003
+ 6%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.39
-0.525
- 5.89%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.60
-0.7257
- 5.89%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.05
-0.0656
- 5.88%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.19
0.285
+ 5.82%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.42
-0.33
- 5.74%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.55
-0.275
- 5.71%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.04
0.002
+ 5.71%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.87
-0.475
- 5.7%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.66
-0.377
- 5.36%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
-0.0016
- 5.16%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.88
-0.1015
- 5.12%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.35
-0.125
- 5.05%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.77
-0.67
- 4.99%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.57
0.0263
+ 4.88%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.02
-0.9645
- 4.83%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.0034
+ 4.76%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.40
-0.07
- 4.76%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.81
-0.285
- 4.68%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.39
0.0174
+ 4.63%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0018
- 4.6%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.12
-0.2464
- 4.59%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.11
-0.2899
- 4.53%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
-0.004
- 4.49%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.87
-0.0409
- 4.47%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0019
- 4.45%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.0117
- 4.3%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.18
-0.0082
- 4.3%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.33
0.215
+ 4.21%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$25.97
-1.141
- 4.21%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.83
-0.0356
- 4.11%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.61
-0.0253
- 4.02%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.43
-0.0587
- 3.96%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.16
0.155
+ 3.88%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.83
0.0299
+ 3.74%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.87
-0.0336
- 3.71%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.09
-0.0035
- 3.68%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.27
-0.01
- 3.57%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.20
-0.08
- 3.51%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.33
0.045
+ 3.5%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.84
-0.065
- 3.42%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.54
-0.19
- 3.32%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.13
-0.375
- 3.26%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.75
-0.0888
- 3.13%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.56
-0.018
- 3.11%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.32
-0.0103
- 3.1%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.33
-0.0104
- 3.06%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.27
-0.1311
- 2.98%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
-0.0076
- 2.97%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0094
- 2.92%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
-0.0027
- 2.9%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.006
- 2.88%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.59
-0.0172
- 2.82%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.24
-0.52
- 2.77%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.80
-0.02
- 2.44%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.31
-0.0077
- 2.41%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.65
-0.016
- 2.4%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.63
-0.015
- 2.34%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.12
0.07
+ 2.3%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
-0.015
- 2.21%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.70
-0.24
- 2.19%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
-0.0037
- 2.18%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
0.0053
+ 2.16%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.81
-0.0395
- 2.14%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.23
-0.28
- 2.07%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 2%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
0.005
+ 1.96%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0004
- 1.83%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
0.0012
+ 1.76%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.52
-0.1329
- 1.74%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.15
-0.0913
- 1.74%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
-0.0032
- 1.7%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.06
-0.17
- 1.66%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$105.02
1.68
+ 1.63%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.48
0.0075
+ 1.59%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.61
-0.0098
- 1.59%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.70
0.0496
+ 1.36%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.71
-0.0092
- 1.28%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.72
0.0209
+ 1.23%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
-0.0024
- 1.14%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.90
0.01
+ 1.12%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.10
-0.0122
- 1.1%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.79
-0.245
- 1.06%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.29
-0.0027
- 0.93%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.69
-0.1575
- 0.93%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$130.25
1.17
+ 0.91%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.58
0.1658
+ 0.9%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0016
- 0.9%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$53.25
-0.405
- 0.75%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$153.96
-1.16
- 0.75%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.08
-0.4
- 0.65%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.61
0.32
+ 0.62%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.91
-0.04
- 0.58%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.05
0.6231
+ 0.57%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.88
-0.02
- 0.51%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.02
0.0052
+ 0.51%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.0008
- 0.5%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
0.0005
+ 0.5%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.74
0.02
+ 0.42%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$74.46
0.28
+ 0.38%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$117.91
-0.392
- 0.33%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$284.88
0.86
+ 0.3%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
0.0013
+ 0.3%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.69
-0.0112
- 0.24%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.36
-0.005
- 0.21%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.33
0.0006
+ 0.18%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.0003
- 0.15%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.75
0.0054
+ 0.06%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.50
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.21
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.80
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.75
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.65
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.73
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.51
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.25
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.72
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.36
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.00
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions

The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), one of several marijuana exchange traded funds that debuted last month, is already making some changes to its roster. THCX, ... read more

Green Organic Dutchman Reports Higher Revenue, Wider Loss For Q2

Canadian cannabis producer Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTC: TGODF) reported its financial results for the second quarter, which included a revenue ... read more

The Complicated Business Of Advertising And Marketing In Cannabis

By Aaron Silverman, President of MediaJel. New companies tend to cultivate similarly. Build a winning team and culture. Plan and establish your vision of ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

China's Government Threatens Retaliation Against US, Trump Calls For 'Personal Meeting' With Xi

Thursday's Market Minute: Something To Do With Bonds