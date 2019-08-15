Common Citizen CEO: It's Important To Create A Cannabis Brand That Connects To Emotion

One of the largest looming questions of the state of Michigan’s emerging cannabis market is the manufacturing standards that will go into creating and selling cannabis products. The market seems to be saturated already, so the processes and procedures that go into creating consumable products will likely serve as a differentiator between brands.

On Thursday, Michael Elias, the CEO of Common Citizen, and Allan Lengel, the co-founder of Deadline Detroit, met on stage at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to talk about the importance and set up of new standards in a growing marketplace.

Common Citizen As A Lifestyle Brand

Elias explained that his background in health care and the medical space was an important precursor to his migration into cannabis. Common Citizen is a distributor in both the medical and recreational industries.

In a saturated cannabis market, Elias explained that it's important to create a brand that connects to emotion.

“The idea is to really just raise the level of class and sophistication and drive that emotional connection,” he said. “We’re really driving a lifestyle brand and you can see that.”

Impact Of Important Policy

With so many different manufacturing practices and policies being tested throughout the space, Elias made sure to emphasize that the No. 1 focus is safety.

“As a health care guy, there’s not a thing that we do unless safety is considered first,” he said. “You can’t get market share, you can’t get revenue, you can’t move that business if safety isn’t [channeled].”

Given that Common Citizen operates brick-and-mortar outlets in the state of Michigan, Lengel brought up the prospect of people purchasing cannabis products for minors. Elias feels like his cannabis outlets are only responsible for what goes on inside the store.

A looming question as cannabis usage becomes more and more within the law is how the black market will be affected. Elias doesn't see legalization as a direct antidote to the issue of illegal cannabis distribution and usage.

“The black market is here to stay. It’s not going anywhere.”

That being said, Elias explained that companies operating within the law will have access to much more opportunity to create trustworthy and quality products.

