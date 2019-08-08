Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 8, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 0.45% to close at $6.65.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 2.02%, closing at $32.86.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 3.69%, closing at $2.25.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 13.93%, to close at $9.08, after striking an exclusive distribution deal with Canopy Growth for Storz & Bickel vaporizers.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 1.88%, to close at $169.50, after Cramer said it's far from a "sketchy" weed business.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 4.16% to close at $4.55.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 1.33%, to close at $9.91.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares gained 1.97%, closing at $5.68.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares increased by 4.67% to close at $43.89.
Losers
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 2.19% to close at $6.71.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 3.74%, to close at $13.89, although the company reported a four-fold jump in revenue year-over-year in its second-quarter results.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares dropped by 0.83%, to close at $7.19.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 7.2%, eventually closing at $1.16.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 1.85% to close at $104.00.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares fell 1.18% to close at $3.13.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 1.69%, eventually closing at $1.92.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped by 4.48%, to close at $3.41.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 2.14%, to close at $13.75.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 1.33%, to close at $2.23.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 2.0%, eventually closing at $4.89.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 3.52% to close at $11.25.
