Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 8, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Gainers

Losers

  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 2.19% to close at $6.71.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 3.74%, to close at $13.89, although the company reported a four-fold jump in revenue year-over-year in its second-quarter results.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares dropped by 0.83%, to close at $7.19.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 7.2%, eventually closing at $1.16.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 1.85% to close at $104.00.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares fell 1.18% to close at $3.13.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 1.69%, eventually closing at $1.92.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped by 4.48%, to close at $3.41.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 2.14%, to close at $13.75.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 1.33%, to close at $2.23.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 2.0%, eventually closing at $4.89.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 3.52% to close at $11.25.

Cannabis Movers

Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
0.009
+ 57.69%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.02
-0.0229
- 50.89%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
0.0274
+ 41.64%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.05
0.27
+ 34.62%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.49
0.115
+ 31.08%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0062
- 25.14%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
-0.0055
- 24.44%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
0.19
+ 23.75%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.002
+ 20%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.18
0.03
+ 20%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.0072
- 19.1%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.01
0.0008
+ 18.18%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0005
+ 16.67%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.55
0.49
+ 16.01%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$9.07
1.1
+ 13.8%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
-0.005
- 12.5%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0007
- 12.28%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.33
0.032
+ 10.72%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.97
0.0896
+ 10.18%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.008
- 10%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.90
0.08
+ 9.76%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
0.003
+ 9.09%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.73
1.045
+ 8.95%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.63
0.13
+ 8.67%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.65
0.13
+ 8.58%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.45
0.11
+ 8.21%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
-0.0088
- 8.09%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.023
- 8.06%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.18
-0.015
- 7.77%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
-0.0098
- 7.67%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 7.64%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.23
-0.019
- 7.6%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$56.33
-4.58
- 7.52%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.85
-0.0684
- 7.45%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.39
0.0268
+ 7.43%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
0.0105
+ 7.37%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.25
0.0159
+ 6.88%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.83
-0.06
- 6.74%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
0.005
+ 6.67%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.70
-0.05
- 6.67%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.81
0.1688
+ 6.39%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.90
0.053
+ 6.26%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.54
0.09
+ 6.21%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.17
-0.011
- 6.06%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
0.0119
+ 6.04%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.85
0.4399
+ 5.94%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.003
- 5.75%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.93
1.3
+ 5.74%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.25
-0.0143
- 5.51%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.21
-0.07
- 5.47%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.29
0.211
+ 5.17%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.11
-0.16
- 4.89%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.86
0.21
+ 4.52%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.25
0.18
+ 4.42%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
0.0114
+ 4.38%
Tilray (TLRY)
$43.74
1.81
+ 4.32%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.75
0.031
+ 4.31%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
-0.0163
- 4.3%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.55
0.1849
+ 4.23%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.08
-0.2216
- 4.18%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$3.04
-0.1275
- 4.03%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.18
-0.0077
- 4.03%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.17
-0.09
- 3.98%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.74
-0.03
- 3.9%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.70
0.1758
+ 3.89%
Teradyne (TER)
$52.39
1.94
+ 3.85%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
-0.0019
- 3.81%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 3.7%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.36
0.0122
+ 3.53%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.05
0.1024
+ 3.47%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.25
0.075
+ 3.45%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.68
0.1874
+ 3.41%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.18
0.168
+ 3.35%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.63
0.18
+ 3.3%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.27
-0.009
- 3.24%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.09
0.345
+ 3.21%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.47
-0.0155
- 3.19%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.97
-0.4589
- 3.18%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.60
-0.0522
- 3.16%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.15
0.34
+ 3.15%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.37
0.011
+ 3.06%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0007
+ 3.03%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0013
- 2.91%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.48
-0.55
- 2.89%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
-0.0056
- 2.87%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.70
0.0188
+ 2.76%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.0019
- 2.75%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$170.93
4.56
+ 2.74%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.37
-0.0104
- 2.74%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.87
-0.08
- 2.71%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.35
-0.31
- 2.66%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$131.73
3.31
+ 2.58%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$8.90
-0.235
- 2.57%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
0.0073
+ 2.56%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
-0.005
- 2.52%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.41
0.01
+ 2.5%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$82.02
1.9518
+ 2.44%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.10
0.0023
+ 2.43%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.73
0.0172
+ 2.42%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.62
0.0146
+ 2.41%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.22
0.005
+ 2.36%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.03
-0.12
- 2.33%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.38
0.385
+ 2.27%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.45
0.01
+ 2.27%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.45
0.01
+ 2.27%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.03
0.0445
+ 2.24%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.91
-0.043
- 2.2%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
0.006
+ 2.19%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.86
0.0397
+ 2.18%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.23
0.0257
+ 2.14%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.19
0.004
+ 2.11%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.92
-0.191
- 2.1%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.56
0.0115
+ 2.08%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
0.0019
+ 2.02%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.71
-0.1377
- 2.01%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
0.0009
+ 1.97%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
0.0058
+ 1.95%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.80
0.59
+ 1.83%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.79
-0.0146
- 1.82%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.67
0.1007
+ 1.81%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.78
-0.0143
- 1.8%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.35
0.0056
+ 1.65%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.96
-0.1329
- 1.64%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$123.57
1.97
+ 1.62%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.64
0.0099
+ 1.57%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.75
-0.06
- 1.57%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.53
4.37
+ 1.52%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0002
+ 1.49%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.45
-0.066
- 1.46%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
0.0025
+ 1.43%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.68
-0.0098
- 1.41%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.15
-0.1
- 1.38%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.55
-0.0077
- 1.38%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$10.45
-0.14
- 1.32%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.56
0.02
+ 1.3%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0009
- 1.29%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.91
0.1604
+ 1.26%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$104.35
-1.2993
- 1.23%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.32
0.0038
+ 1.21%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.33
0.004
+ 1.21%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
0.0018
+ 1.14%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.62
-0.007
- 1.12%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.86
-0.15
- 1.07%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$20.06
0.2106
+ 1.06%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
0.002
+ 1.01%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.59
0.0058
+ 0.99%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$63.87
0.62
+ 0.98%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.90
-0.034
- 0.87%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.77
0.2241
+ 0.78%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.29
-0.01
- 0.77%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.29
-0.0022
- 0.75%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
0.0006
+ 0.67%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.31
0.002
+ 0.65%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.58
0.13
+ 0.64%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.99
0.68
+ 0.62%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.65
-0.01
- 0.6%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.66
0.0395
+ 0.6%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0018
- 0.57%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 0.45%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.95
-0.02
- 0.4%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.57
-0.01
- 0.39%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.30
-0.075
- 0.39%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.58
-0.006
- 0.38%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0002
- 0.36%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.72
0.02
+ 0.35%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.82
-0.0028
- 0.34%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.57
-0.0019
- 0.33%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
-0.0008
- 0.31%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.74
-0.002
- 0.27%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.02
-0.005
- 0.25%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.07
0.0047
+ 0.23%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.46
0.001
+ 0.22%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.84
-0.0039
- 0.21%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.83
0.0017
+ 0.21%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.57
0.02
+ 0.19%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.05
0.0286
+ 0.17%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.24
0.006
+ 0.11%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
- 0.06%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.10
-0.0005
- 0.04%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
0.0003
+ 0.03%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.71
-0.0001
- 0.01%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.82
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.22
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.35
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$1.99
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

Aphria CEO Talks Earnings, Plans To Eliminate $5B Illicit Cannabis Market

The illicit or "black" cannabis market in Canada is valued at around $5 billion, and Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) wants to replace it with its legal ... read more

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, released its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report on ... read more

'The Next Evolution Of Cannabis Financing': Inside Harvest Health & Rec's $225-Million Loan

Last week, vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTC: HRVSF) and investment firm Torian ... read more
