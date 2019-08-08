GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH) produces the only cannabis-derived drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration: Epidiolex, for the treatment of seizures in children.

GW is a major pharmaceutical company and shouldn't be grouped together with "sketchy" weed companies, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday on "Mad Money."

What Happened

CEO Justin Gover told Cramer during an interview on "Mad Money" he agrees with Cramer's assessment of GW Pharmaceuticals — and all he can do is continue focusing on the company's core medicine and pipeline.

GW's focus is now showing results, as the company exceeded $100 million in revenue during the first six months of 2019, the CEO said.

Gover said he is "very satisfied" with the level of awareness of Epidiolex. The company can further benefit through increased education on what the medicine does, how it's dosed and who benefits, he said.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Why It's Important

GW is far from the only sole medical cannabis company in the space; the company is "20 years in the making," Gover said.

The company has benefited from "real, rigorous science" around safety in CBD, efficacy in patients and proper dosing.

"What we are offering to patients and physicians is quite distinct from other cannabis-based products,."

"This is a rigorously tested, appropriately manufactured, FDA-approved pharmaceutical [product] that patients can obtain through insurance coverage with all the hallmarks of a modern medication they expect from any other type of medication that they would seek to take."

What's Next

GW is only a few months into its Epidiolex "journey," and there is a lot of room for its medicine to grow in the marketplace over the coming years, the CEO said.

GW Pharma shares were trading higher by 3.38% at $172 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

GW Pharma Analysts Raise Estimates After CBD Drug Epidiolex Shows Strong Uptake

GW Pharma Rallies On Strong Q2 Epidiolex Sales, Says European Approval Expected In October

Photo courtesy of GW Pharma.