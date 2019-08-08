Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The First Half Of 2019 On OTC Markets: By The Numbers
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 10:49am   Comments
Share:
The First Half Of 2019 On OTC Markets: By The Numbers
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

With the second half of 2019 well underway, let’s take a look back at 10 numbers that defined the activity on OTC Markets through the first six months of the year. 

1) 187

The number of securities that joined the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets in the first half of the year—60 joined OTCQX, and 133 joined OTCQB. This falls in line with last year’s rate of 369 new securities for the year. 

2) 62%

The percentage of new companies located outside the United States. Just over half of the new securities in 2019 are Canadian, nearly all of which are cross-traded on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, or Canadian Securities Exchange. 

Companies from Australia, Brazil, China, Israel, The Netherlands, and the UK also joined the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets so far this year. 

3)  8

Eight securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets experienced at least $1 billion worth of dollar volume in the first six months of the year. 

On OTCQX, those securities were Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY), Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC), Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY), Danone (OTCQX: DANOY). On OTCQB, Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA), Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS), Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ), and Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC), all topped the $1 billion thresholds. 

4) 55

The number of new securities that have some type of exposure to the cannabis industry. This includes names like Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRGF) and Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF). 

5) 4

The number of new securities with exposure to blockchain. These companies are Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCQX: ETHE), Converge Technology Solutions Corporation (OTCQX: CTSDF), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: HVBTF), and Codebase Ventures Inc (OTCQB: BKLLF). 

6) $232 Million

The average total daily dollar volume for the 450 securities that trade on the OTCQX Best Market. This includes names such as adidas (OTCQX: ADDYY), BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY), and Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX: DTEGY). 

7) 27%

The first-half performance of the OTCQX U.S. Index, a benchmark for tracking all the  U.S.-based companies on the OTCQX Market, making it the best-performing of the nine indices that track the OTC Markets. 110 securities composed the index as of June 30. 

8) 15.11%

The total return, through June 30, of the OTCQX Composite Index, which tracks the overall performance of the OTCQX Market.

9) 4.78%

The average total return of the 59 securities that joined OTCQX in 2019 from their first day trading on OTCQX through June 30. 

10) 38

The number of securities to join the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets in January, the most of any month in the first half of the year. 

OTC Markets is a content partner of Benzinga

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: fannie maeCannabis Cryptocurrency News Global Markets Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADDYY + ACRGF)

Why You Should Attend The Cannabis Capital Conference In Detroit
Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday
New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
The Week In Cannabis: Aphria's Earnings, New York's Decriminalization, Crapo's Support, Pirro's Involvement
Acreage Holdings Hires Former Curaleaf VP Gretchen McCarthy
Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannAwake (CANX)
$0.02
-0.0229
- 50.89%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
0.0271
+ 41.19%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
0.19
+ 23.75%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.09
-0.0188
- 17.28%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.01
- 12.5%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.99
0.11
+ 12.5%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.17
0.0175
+ 11.67%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
-0.0023
- 10.22%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
0.0028
+ 8.64%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.39
0.0268
+ 7.43%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.18
0.08
+ 7.27%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.66
-0.0501
- 7.06%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.10
0.4
+ 7.02%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0049
- 7.01%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.32
0.0204
+ 6.83%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
-0.0002
- 6.67%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$56.91
-4.005
- 6.58%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.33
0.0195
+ 6.37%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.54
0.09
+ 6.21%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.24
-0.015
- 6%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.39
0.42
+ 5.27%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.78
-0.0436
- 5.26%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
-0.0095
- 4.87%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.58
0.0258
+ 4.68%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.19
0.0085
+ 4.68%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.40
0.06
+ 4.48%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.11
0.085
+ 4.2%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.19
-0.0078
- 3.94%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 3.7%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.96
-0.19
- 3.69%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.85
0.03
+ 3.66%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0005
+ 3.59%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.61
-0.0225
- 3.57%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.05
0.1038
+ 3.52%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 3.51%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.12
-0.185
- 3.49%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
-0.0017
- 3.41%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.64
0.054
+ 3.4%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.18
0.17
+ 3.39%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.55
0.05
+ 3.33%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.48
0.465
+ 3.32%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.57
0.05
+ 3.3%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.37
0.0115
+ 3.2%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.51
0.1385
+ 3.17%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.31
0.0091
+ 3.05%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.34
0.01
+ 3.03%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.35
0.0097
+ 2.86%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.36
0.09
+ 2.75%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.00
0.32
+ 2.74%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.60
0.0158
+ 2.7%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.39
0.0101
+ 2.66%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$33.05
0.8401
+ 2.61%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.20
0.57
+ 2.52%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.29
-0.0072
- 2.46%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.56
-0.0138
- 2.41%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.70
0.0163
+ 2.4%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$170.26
3.885
+ 2.34%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.17
-0.004
- 2.29%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
-0.01
- 2.27%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.40
-0.26
- 2.23%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.86
0.04
+ 2.2%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.0068
- 2.2%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.25
-0.028
- 2.19%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$10.36
-0.23
- 2.17%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$5.08
0.105
+ 2.11%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.68
-0.0142
- 2.04%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.21
-0.0457
- 2.02%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.004
- 1.89%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.20
0.0036
+ 1.86%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
-0.0047
- 1.81%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.73
0.0126
+ 1.75%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$103.81
-1.84
- 1.74%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0004
+ 1.73%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
-0.0045
- 1.71%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.31
0.86
+ 1.7%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.28
-0.0045
- 1.58%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.75
-0.06
- 1.57%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$29.00
0.4482
+ 1.57%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.56
0.023
+ 1.49%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
0.001
+ 1.45%
Tilray (TLRY)
$42.51
0.583
+ 1.39%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.55
-0.0077
- 1.38%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.62
0.19
+ 1.32%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.77
-0.01
- 1.28%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.78
-0.01
- 1.27%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.78
-0.21
- 1.24%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.12
0.05
+ 1.23%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.67
0.0326
+ 1.23%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.67
0.0201
+ 1.22%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.90
0.15
+ 1.18%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.61
0.03
+ 1.16%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.70
0.075
+ 1.13%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$129.87
1.45
+ 1.13%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.90
0.01
+ 1.12%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$63.92
0.665
+ 1.05%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.18
-0.054
- 1.03%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.32
0.0032
+ 1%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.28
-0.0028
- 0.98%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.15
-0.0212
- 0.97%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.54
0.0506
+ 0.92%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.38
-0.0035
- 0.92%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.29
-0.0115
- 0.88%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$3.14
-0.0275
- 0.87%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.89
-0.0078
- 0.86%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.93
-0.025
- 0.85%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$10.90
0.091
+ 0.84%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.87
-0.16
- 0.84%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.56
0.0353
+ 0.78%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.49
0.0037
+ 0.76%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.40
0.0029
+ 0.72%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.61
0.04
+ 0.72%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.59
0.1377
+ 0.67%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$9.08
-0.055
- 0.6%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.65
-0.01
- 0.6%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.28
0.0016
+ 0.58%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$289.80
1.64
+ 0.57%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.96
0.11
+ 0.55%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.54
0.024
+ 0.53%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.77
-0.004
- 0.52%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.87
0.56
+ 0.51%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.16
0.045
+ 0.49%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.50
-0.05
- 0.47%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 0.45%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
0.0002
+ 0.43%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.35
0.0015
+ 0.43%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.78
0.04
+ 0.37%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
0.001
+ 0.36%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.85
0.003
+ 0.35%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.97
-0.05
- 0.29%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.96
0.0055
+ 0.28%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.98
-0.005
- 0.25%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.66
0.01
+ 0.22%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.42
0.0432
+ 0.22%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.46
0.001
+ 0.22%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.08
-0.0116
- 0.14%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.86
0.0099
+ 0.14%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.40
-0.01
- 0.13%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
0.0001
+ 0.11%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$80.16
0.085
+ 0.11%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0001
+ 0.11%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.63
-0.0003
- 0.05%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$121.58
-0.02
- 0.02%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.80
-0.0001
- 0.01%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.08
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.71
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.21
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.82
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.44
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.83
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.20
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.26
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.07
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.74
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.22
+ 0%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.84
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.61
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.37
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.45
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.06
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$1.99
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.25
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.35
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.93
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

Aphria CEO Talks Earnings, Plans To Eliminate $5B Illicit Cannabis Market

The illicit or "black" cannabis market in Canada is valued at around $5 billion, and Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) wants to replace it with its legal ... read more

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, released its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report on ... read more

'The Next Evolution Of Cannabis Financing': Inside Harvest Health & Rec's $225-Million Loan

Last week, vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTC: HRVSF) and investment firm Torian ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'A Framework': UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance