Why You Should Attend The Cannabis Capital Conference In Detroit

After three incredibly successful versions of the Cannabis Capital Conference, the Benzinga events team is bringing the next iteration to our hometown of Detroit.

For those who are not acquainted with the event, here is everything you need to know.

When Is It?

The Cannabis Capital Conference takes place Aug. 15 at the Westin Book Cadillac in downtown Detroit.

Who Comes To The Conference?

Half investors, half companies. The most important part of Benzinga events remains the strong focus on connecting well-vetted companies with a high tier of institutional and accredited investors.

“We do our best to cut the chaff and focus on serious players in this industry,” said Nicole LaPointe, Benzinga’s head of events.

What’s The Point?

Michigan looks to be a $1.5 billion cannabis market by 2021. The Michigan recreational business license rollout is slated to begin Nov. 1, following the ballot initiatives that were decided last year. Entrepreneurs, service providers and consumers are encouraged to discover more about every aspect of the new market, ranging from choosing real estate to understanding social equity.

What Is The Format?

Similar to past cannabis events, Benzinga will showcase panels, fireside chats, investor presentations, keynotes and exclusive spotlights from an array of different thought leaders.

Highly-esteemed speakers will discuss cannabis regulation and policy, traditional investing, alternative financing, creating a successful brand and much more! See the full agenda here.

Who Will Be Speaking?

While we have too many great speakers to name, here are a few notable appearances:

Tyson Macdonald of Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) will speak with reporter Kathleen Gray from the Detroit Free Press. Acreage is a large multi-state operator that has developed a considerable real estate footprint in Michigan.

(OTC: ACRGF) will speak with reporter Kathleen Gray from the Detroit Free Press. Acreage is a large multi-state operator that has developed a considerable real estate footprint in Michigan. Steve Goldner, the founder of Pure Green, former FDA advisor and creator of liquid methadone will be speaking with Anqunette Sarfoh, the founder of BotaniQ and a former reporter for Fox 2 News. Both of these seasoned speakers are passionate about the medicinal qualities of cannabis and the importance of advocacy and education.

Green Peak Innovations is the most advanced cannabis company in Michigan with plans to open several retail locations and qualify as a multi-state operator. Green Peak CEO Jeff Radway will give the featured keynote on success in the new market and how his company plans to continue dominating the space.

Why You Should Come

As traders and investors, most of us wish we had gotten in on huge investments like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) while the stock was still affordable. It has become overwhelmingly clear the cannabis industry is here to stay and quite a lot of money will be made in the near future.

Come learn from the people directly working in the space and making history!

