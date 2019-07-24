Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 24, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2019 4:09pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 24, 2019
Gainers

  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 0.39%, closing at $15.43.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 0.32%, to close at $161.94.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 1.85%, closing at $104.89.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares gained 8.14%, closing at $2.75.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 4.75%, to close at $13.67.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares rose 6.72%, to close at $2.16.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 4.52%, closing at $3.70.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.02%, to close at $42.98.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 0.5%, closing at $3.99.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 3.42%, to close at $11.48.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.65% to close at $6.55, amid news subsidiary Australis Capital partened with Creative and Design House, Astound Group.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 1.54%, to close at $6.08.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 0.31%, to close at $35.41.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 22.14%, eventually closing at $2.04, after a report surfaced that showed company executives allegedly knew about illegal cannabis grow rooms before regulators discovered them.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares did not move, opening and closing at $7.40. Today, Curaleaf opened its 25th dispencary in Florida
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 1.84%, to close at $7.47.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 5.43%, to close at $4.26.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 0.0% to close at $1.28.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 2.14% to close at $5.94.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 2.56% to close at $13.31.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 12.94%, eventually closing at $2.96.

