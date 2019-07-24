Gainers

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 0.39%, closing at $15.43.

(NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 0.39%, closing at $15.43. GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 0.32%, to close at $161.94.

(NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 0.32%, to close at $161.94. Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 1.85%, closing at $104.89.

(NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 1.85%, closing at $104.89. iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares gained 8.14%, closing at $2.75.

(OTC: ITHUF) shares gained 8.14%, closing at $2.75. Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 4.75%, to close at $13.67.

(NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 4.75%, to close at $13.67.





MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares rose 6.72%, to close at $2.16.

(OTC: MMNFF) shares rose 6.72%, to close at $2.16. New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 4.52%, closing at $3.70.

(NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 4.52%, closing at $3.70. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.02%, to close at $42.98.

(NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.02%, to close at $42.98. cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 0.5%, closing at $3.99.

(AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 0.5%, closing at $3.99. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 3.42%, to close at $11.48.

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Losers

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.65% to close at $6.55, amid news subsidiary Australis Capital partened with Creative and Design House, Astound Group.

(NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.65% to close at $6.55, amid news subsidiary Australis Capital partened with Creative and Design House, Astound Group. Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 1.54%, to close at $6.08.

(NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 1.54%, to close at $6.08. Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 0.31%, to close at $35.41.

(NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 0.31%, to close at $35.41. CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 22.14%, eventually closing at $2.04, after a report surfaced that showed company executives allegedly knew about illegal cannabis grow rooms before regulators discovered them.

(NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 22.14%, eventually closing at $2.04, after a report surfaced that showed company executives allegedly knew about illegal cannabis grow rooms before regulators discovered them. Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares did not move, opening and closing at $7.40. Today, Curaleaf opened its 25th dispencary in Florida.

(OTC: CURLF) shares did not move, opening and closing at $7.40. Today, Curaleaf opened its 25th dispencary in Florida. Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 1.84%, to close at $7.47.

(NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 1.84%, to close at $7.47. HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 5.43%, to close at $4.26.

(NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 5.43%, to close at $4.26. India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 0.0% to close at $1.28.

(AMEX: IGC) shares fell 0.0% to close at $1.28. OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 2.14% to close at $5.94.

(NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 2.14% to close at $5.94. Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 2.56% to close at $13.31.

(NYSE: PYX) shares fell 2.56% to close at $13.31. Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 12.94%, eventually closing at $2.96.

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.