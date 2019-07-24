Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTC: CURLF) announced Wednesday the opening of its 25th Florida dispensary.

The company has 48 dispensaries across the country, which makes it one of the biggest dispensary footprints in the U.S..

Curaleaf CEO Joe Lusardi said this is its third Orlando-based medical marijuana dispensary, which will allow it to “provide patients in the communities of Sanford, Lake Mary, Lake Monroe, Longwood, Winter Springs, and Midway, Florida with access to Curaleaf's premium quality products and educational resources.”

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

The company also announced its new product - Curaleaf Shatter, which is produced using only the cleanest and most medically precise extraction and purification procedures.

The new dispensary will have its ceremonial opening with an event in partnership with Greater Sanford Regional Chamber of Commerce on July 25.

Curaleaf's stock traded down 1.3% to $7.30 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Curaleaf Trades Lower After FDA Sends Warning On CBD Products

Curaleaf Holdings To Buy Grassroots In $875M Deal