Curaleaf Opens 25th Dispensary In Florida
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 24, 2019 10:17am   Comments
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTC: CURLF) announced Wednesday the opening of its 25th Florida dispensary.

The company has 48 dispensaries across the country, which makes it one of the biggest dispensary footprints in the U.S..

Curaleaf CEO Joe Lusardi said this is its third Orlando-based medical marijuana dispensary, which will allow it to “provide patients in the communities of Sanford, Lake Mary, Lake Monroe, Longwood, Winter Springs, and Midway, Florida with access to Curaleaf's premium quality products and educational resources.”

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

The company also announced its new product - Curaleaf Shatter, which is produced using only the cleanest and most medically precise extraction and purification procedures.

The new dispensary will have its ceremonial opening with an event in partnership with Greater Sanford Regional Chamber of Commerce on July 25.

Curaleaf's stock traded down 1.3% to $7.30 at time of publication.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

