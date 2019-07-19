Soul Brand: Jim Belushi Launching Blues Brothers-Themed Marijuana Products

Comin’ to ya, on a dusty road, good cannabis, he’s got a truck load.

Jim Belushi, the actor and brother of one-half of the Blues Brothers, is launching a Blues Brothers-themed cannabis brand in Illinois.

AdAge reports that Belushi plans to market the brand and its Blues Brothers strain of cannabis in Chicago, the city that was home to the fictional-turned-real musical duo of the late John Belushi and actor Dan Akroyd.

Jim has had a cannabis growing business in Oregon for several years and said that now that his home state of Illinois has legalized recreational marijuana, he wants to be back in Sweet Home Chicago.

"Illinois is going to be a huge market," Belushi told the magazine, saying he wants to have the Blues Brothers-branded pot on shelves in the Chicago area by January.

He also said he’ll use a replica of the car made famus by the "The Blues Brothers" movie, the

Bluesmobile — but with a joint on top — to market the brand.

Belushi, who performed with the Blues Brothers band, also hopes to use the remaining members of the musical group to market the cannabis brand.

Illinois this year approved cannabis for non-medical use.

Belushi, who has made a career in movies and sitcoms, currently sells cannabis under the Belushi’s Private Vault and Captain Jack brands on the west coast. He's also planning a reality show based on his new life as a cannabis grower.

