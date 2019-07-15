Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers From July 15, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 3.5% to close at $7.01 after recieving new Health Canada licenses for outdoor cultivation.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 1.1% to close at $6.28.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 2.81% to close at $35.17.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 4.56%, to close at $14.89.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 19.77%, closing at $3.09.
- HEXO (AMEX: HEXO) shares increased by 4.12% to close at $5.05.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares increased by 0.93% to close at $127.25.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares gained 2.3%, closing at $2.81.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares rose 1.78%, to close at $2.29, amid announcements of its former SVP of Business Development Kellen O’Keefe’s appointment as Flower One Holdings new Chief Strategy Officer.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares gained 4.63%, closing at $6.10, rallying after releasing their Q3 earnings report.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 3.55% to close at $16.00.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 2.03%, to close at $44.22.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 0.43% to close at $2.36.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares rose 2.29%, to close at $4.46.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 2.2%, to close at $13.94.
Losers
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 0.77%, eventually closing at $7.71.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 2.78% to close at $167.66.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 1.92%, eventually closing at $1.53.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 2.39% to close at $13.46.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 3.65% to close at $3.96.
Need more cannabis news?
