Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, and also a processing license for its Aurora Air facility, where the company’s new edible products will be manufactured.

The company will use two new sites for cannabis cultivation research, one being located in British Columbia and the other in Quebec.

Both sites will be a part of the scientific research Aurora plans to conduct at its new Comox facility, consisting of 21,000 square foot indoor grow facility and a 10,500 square foot laboratory. This new research center will be working on creating new cannabis cultivars that would have enhanced growing features.

Aurora Cannabis is based in Edmonton and operates in 25 countries over five continents.

"For this season and next, our focus will be on researching cultivation methods and evaluating genetics in order to produce high THC and CBD cannabis in outdoor-grown plants, with the ultimate goal of extracting these components," said Dr. Jonathan Page, Chief Science Officer at Aurora. "The unique climates of each site also presents a great opportunity to determine which cultivars will perform best in different outdoor environments."

The stock traded around $6.80 per share at time of publication Monday.

