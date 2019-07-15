Flower One Holdings Appoints Kellen O'Keefe As Chief Strategy Officer

Cannabis cultivator Flower One Holdings (OTC: FLOOF) on Monday said it has appointed Kellen O’Keefe as its new Chief Strategy Officer.

Prior to joining Flower One, O’Keefe was the Senior Vice President of Business Development of MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF), one of the biggest cannabis retailers in the United States.

His obligations at Flower One will include management of market strategies, investor relations and the development of the company’s brand Partner program. In that manner, O’Keefe will be representing Flower One on a few large U.S. cannabis events this summer, such as Trailblazers Summit Series in Utah, and Canaccord Growth Conference in Boston.

"We are excited to welcome Kellen O’Keefe to our team and look forward to benefiting from his deep knowledge of the U.S. cannabis landscape," said Ken Villazor, President and CEO of Flower One. "Kellen brings a decade-long passion for driving the industry forward, not to mention a large, well-connected network. Having just announced our ninth Brand Partnership, we’re looking forward to leveraging Kellen’s proven expertise in business development as we continue to grow our Brand Partner network in Nevada and beyond."

"I believe Flower One’s execution is second to none," O'Keefe said. "The company has proven its ability to not only leverage its extensive commercial agriculture experience, but also insert best-in-class processing and manufacturing. From a seed-to-shelf perspective, Flower One has established an industry-first, turnkey solution for cannabis brands seeking access to consistent and reliable high-quality cannabis."