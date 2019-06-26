Companies are starting to deal with cannabis like they do with any other product. A clear example of this is ParecelPal Technology Inc (OTC: PTNYF) (CSE:PKG), an on-demand delivery service that offers merchandise from retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatchewan and now, Ontario.

After announcing plans to work with Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) to deliver cannabis in Canada, Benzinga has learned the company has struck another deal.

ParcelPal users will now be able to buy Ontario-based craft brewery Cowbell Brewing Co. products and have them delivered at the comfort of their homes by only touching their device screens a few times.

The company’s president and CEO Kelly Abbott told Benzinga that “given the opportunity within Ontario for alcohol delivery, the company has also been focusing on current and future cannabis retailers that will be able to tap into this similar ecosystem of technology and culture.”

Abbott said this partnership with Cowbells is a major milestone for ParcelPal, as it sets the stage for the company’s entry into the Eastern side of Canada.

“Cowbells products are currently available in over 700 retail locations in Ontario, With ParcelPal, Cowbell will be able to ramp their production capacity and get their product to consumers fresher, faster and conveniently. The partnership goes beyond just fulfillment, as we will be assisting cowbell with their entire supply chain in connection to their e-commerce business.”

Abbott said the company will be exploring “every opportunity” to expand its presence in multiple municipalities within Ontario as it continues to execute.

