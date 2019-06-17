Within the next few weeks, users of Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP)'s digital platform will soon be able to order cannabis through an integration with ParcelPal Technology Inc (OTC: PTNYF), Benzinga has learned.

ParecelPal is an on-demand delivery service that offers merchandise from retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver, Calgary and Saskatchewan. The company also said it will be expanding to the rest of Canada soon.

Through integration with Shopify’s e-commerce platform, ParcelPal users will be able to order cannabis products from all Shopify shops available in Vancouver, Calgary and Saskatchewan, and receive them at their own homes.

“Shopify is the main e-commerce platform in Canada for cannabis. Our integration onto the Shopify platform allows us to easily integrate and begin executing within the space,” ParcelPal’s President and CEO Kelly Abbott told Benzinga.

Abbott said two of the company’s clients, Choom Holdings Inc (OTC: CHOOF) and Kiaro, are already established on Shopify’s platform. This means that once they integrate, they will be able to “give them an omnichannel approach to their sales. This will give us access to the recreational and medical market.”

