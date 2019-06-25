Green Growth Brands Inc (OTC: GGBXF) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jann Parish as its Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately.

Parish has a vast marketing experience, having previously served in leadership positions at a number of global brands. She was previously the CMO of L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB)-owned Victoria's Secret. Prior to that, she worked at PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH), where she was involved with Calvin Klein and Tommy Hillfiger brands.

Bringing a seasoned marketing executive on board will help Green Growth Brands as its expanding its portfolio of brands both in the CBD and MSO segments.

Green Growth's stock traded around $2.13 per share at time of publication.

