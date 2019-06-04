Green Growth Brands, Inc. (OTC: GGBXF) will enter the medical marijuana market in Florida through the acquisition of Spring Oaks Greenhouses.

Green Growth Brands will pay a consideration of around $54.65 million for all outstanding shares of Spring Oaks. The transaction will involve $26.15 million in cash, the issuance of $17.10 million worth of stock, and a convertible secured promissory note of $11.40 million.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

Why It's Important

Spring Oaks Greenhouses has a medical marijuana dispensary license and an authorization to operate as a medical marijuana treatment center in Florida. The dispensary license allows it to start production, processing and selling medical cannabis and cannabis products.

Spring Oaks has the right to open up to 35 dispensaries across the state, with a potential to increase this number to 40 once the Florida medical marijuana program surpasses 300,000 patients.

Green Growth Brands CEO Peter Horvath said in a statement that entering the Florida medical marijuana market through the acquisition of Spring Oaks will be a great expansion to the company's operations in Nevada and Massachusetts and its nation-wide CBD business.

Related Links:

Elixinol Participates In FDA's First CBD Hearing, Says Guidance, Clarity Will Benefit 'Good Players'

Nabis Holdings Acquires 49% Stake In Israel-Based Cannova Medical