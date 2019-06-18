Market Overview

MediPharm Labs Applies To Upgrade Listing To TSE
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2019 12:16pm   Comments
Medipharm Labs Corp (OTC: MEDIF) said it applied to upgrade its stock to the Toronto Stock Exchange from the TSX Venture Exchange.

MediPharm is a global extraction, distillation, purification and cannabinoid isolation company. For the last quarter, it reported revenue of $22 million, up by 115% on the year.

Companies listed on larger exchanges are subject to stricter regulations and more scrutiny. It's also easier to attract investors.

With the legalization of cannabis in the U.S. and Canada, more and more companies are feeling confident enough to apply to have their stock listed on a major exchange such as the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada, or NYSE or NASDAQ in the U.S.

The listing is subject to approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Related Links:

MediPharm Labs Australia Awarded Cannabis Manufacturing License

MediPharm Labs Gets C$60M By Selling Stock

