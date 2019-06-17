The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Canopy Earnings, CannaCon In Detroit And More

Last week was quite eventful for the cannabis industry, with Colorado reaching $1.0 billion in sales and Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) announcing plans to start carrying CBD products.

Here’s what you should keep an eye on this week and some of the most important events to consider.

Busy Week For Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) will have to important events in the second half of the week. On Wednesday, shareholders of Canopy Growth and Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF).

On Thursday, Canopy Growth is expected to report its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Other News

On Monday, MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTC: MEDIF) closes its stock offering of 10.82 million shares for total gross proceeds of around $60 million to a group of underwriters, including GMP Securities and BMO Capital Markets.

On Tuesday, the Anchorage Assembly will hold its regular meeting to discuss on-site consumption of edibles at licensed retail stores. Alaska in April became the first state to legalize on-site consumption of cannabis.

On Friday, Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) will open the first medical cannabis dispensary in Brevard County, Florida.

Events

NCIA Cannabis Caucus Oakland - June 18

NCIA Cannabis Caucus San Diego - June 20

CannaCon Detroit – June 21-22

