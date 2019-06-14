How One Cannabis Company Drastically Reduced Plastic Waste By Childproofing Its Vapes

CannaCraft, the manufacturer of many of California’s top-selling cannabis brands, recently announced thatn its vape cartridges were certified as child-resistant under the requirements of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, successfully fulfilling California’s child-resistant packaging requirements for cannabis products.

Why It Matters

It turns out that, like most other companies in the U.S. cannabis industry, CannaCraft was producing a lot of plastic waste.

Prior to receiving this certification, the 2 million vape cartridges produced by CannaCraft annually were packaged in plastic, child-resistant tubes to comply with cannabis packaging regulations in California.

By adding a step to the manufacturing process, the company is now able to seal the vape cartridges, making them inherently child-resistant without adding excessive, single-use plastic.

In a letter to CannaCraft, the California Department of Public Health commended the company's “diligence in adhering to both the letter and spirit of the law, as you continue to pursue innovations in this emerging market.”

Taking The Lead In California

As the state that consumes the most legal cannabis, California and its “onerous” child-resistant packaging requirements generate a lot of unnecessary waste, said CannaCraft Chief Compliance Officer Tiffany Devitt.

“The company’s strict compliance with state packaging regulations meant that it was contributing significantly to California’s waste problem,” she said.

“As a company that sets itself apart by its passion for cannabis advocacy, sustainability, charity work, compliance and safety, CannaCraft felt compelled to take a step back and reimagine its regulatory compliance tactics through the lens of environmental protection.”

The new format eliminates about 900,000 feet of plastic, according to CannaCraft.

If stacked, that would be 30 times the height of Mount Everest.

The company’s co-founder Dennis Hunter told Beniznga he believes California is where progressive leadership originates, from strict carbon emission restrictions to bans on single-use plastic bags.

“As the largest cannabis market in the country, we felt compelled to provide guidance, which may multiply the effects and reduce a tidal wave of ongoing waste generated across the country — averting a major environmental crisis."

Looking Forward

Hunter said CannaCraft has leveraged manufacturing technology and drawn inspiration from the production methods used in sectors like health, wellness, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages.

"As we evolve our products, we remain equally committed to evolving our production standards. This includes improving sustainability and decreasing our carbon footprint.”

