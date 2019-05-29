Video: Here's A Quick Primer On When To Use The Terms Marijuana, Cannabis And Hemp

By Maria Loreto.

Is there really a difference? Everyone seems to be using the terms “cannabis” and “marijuana” interchangeably. And the word “hemp” is also rising in popularity. But does it matter which term you use?

According to Rod Kight, international hemp and cannabis business law attorney, it’s important to know the difference, especially if you’re talking in legal terms. But either way, it’s a good lesson for all of us.

Rod says marijuana is the most important term to get right because it has legal significance. It’s the term used in the Controlled Substances Acts and applies to the cannabis sativa plant with more than .3% Delta 9 THC. Hemp is the cannabis sativa plant that contains no more than .3% Delta 9 THC.

Technically known as Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, Delta-9 THC is the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis that provides the high.

Here’s your 60 second primer on why this all matters:

