Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 5

Gainers

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 10.89 percent to close at $15.99. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 9.2 percent to close at $92.01.

Losers

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.7 percent, closing at $7.73. CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 1.23 percent to close at $5.24.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 0.44 percent to close at $40.83.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 4.58 percent to close at $5.63.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 3.05 percent to close at $15.27.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.77 percent, closing at $177.99.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 2.47 percent to close at $6.31.

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 1.74 percent to close at $1.916.

Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 5.50 percent, closing at $17.36.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped 8.89 percent, closing at $2.87.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 2.49 percent to close at $35.59.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) tumbled 6.11 percent to close at $11.07.

