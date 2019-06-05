Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank Of America Double Upgrades Cronos, Says Bear Thesis 'Increasingly Untenable'
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2019 9:20am   Comments
Share:
Bank Of America Double Upgrades Cronos, Says Bear Thesis 'Increasingly Untenable'

Cannabis stocks have been hot in 2019, but Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares have lagged the past three months. One Wall Street analyst says expansion opportunities into the U.S. market will soon send Cronos shares to new highs.

The Analyst

Bank of America analyst Christopher Carey upgraded Cronos from Underperform to Buy and raised his price target from $17 to $27.

The Thesis

Carey said the double upgrade is due to the potential for a near-term launch of Cronos Group's U.S. business with the help of tobacco partner Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO).

On Tuesday, Carey attended a lunch hosted by the Consumer Analyst Group of New York at which Cronos CEO Mike Gorenstein said the company has been doing an in-depth investigation into the current U.S. laws on a state-by-state basis to identify potential opportunities and protect against legal risk.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

Bank of America is projecting the U.S. CBD business will expand from $2 billion today to $11.5 billion by 2032. Rather than acquiring an American cannabis retailer, Carey said Cronos is likely to leverage Altria’s existing U.S. distribution network of more than 230,000 stores to launch its own products.

“As this process accelerates, the N-T bear thesis, one to which we ascribed, becomes increasingly untenable, esp. with CRON value fractions peers despite more cash and similar market opportunity,” Carey wrote in the note.

CBD in food additives is still banned in the U.S. by the FDA, but Carey said Cronos is likely to pursue creams, tinctures and vapes/sprays in the near-term.

Price Action

Cronos shares traded higher by 9.5 percent to $15.79 on Wednesday morning.

Related Links:

Cronos Group's Stock May Have Finally Found Technical Support

Jefferies Sees 60-Percent Upside In Aphria Shares, Says Buy The Dip

Latest Ratings for CRON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019UpgradesUnderperformBuy
Apr 2019Initiates Coverage OnUnderperform
Mar 2019DowngradesHoldSell

View More Analyst Ratings for CRON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of AmericaAnalyst Color Cannabis Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MO + CRON)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 4
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 3
Altria Buys 80% Stake In Non-Tobacco Oral Nicotine Pouch Company, on!
The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Madness, Illinois Legalization, FDA Hearing, And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019