Tesla China Sales Soar 25% In September: Second-Biggest Month Of 2025

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) recorded its second-highest monthly sales tally for 2025 in China during September amid continued growth in the country's market.

25% Surge In Sales During September

The company reported 71,525 units sold in September, marking a 25.15% MoM growth in its sales performance compared to August 2025, CnEVPost reported on Monday, citing data from China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). However, sales are still down 0.9% YoY compared to 2024, marking a seventh consecutive month of decline for Elon Musk's EV giant.

Tesla's highest sales tally in 2025 comes from March 2025, when the company sold 74,127 units in China. Tesla's market share in the Battery EV sector stands at 8.66%. Tesla’s retail sales in the Chinese market currently stand at 432,704 units YTD, which is still down 5.97 percent year-on-year, the report said.

Tesla Europe Sales Fall, China's Dealer Woes

Despite the growth in China, Tesla's sales in Europe continue to fall as the company recorded a 25% decline in sales in the Italian market during September. This also coincides with the UK becoming rival BYD Co. Ltd.'s (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) largest overseas market.

Tesla also unveiled affordable trim levels of the Model Y and Model 3 in the U.S. with trimmed-down features and a price drop compared to the already available trims. The launch has received mixed reactions from the market. Interestingly, the Model Y was recently named as one of the century's best inventions by TIME Magazine.

Meanwhile, car dealers in China face decreasing profit margins as the domestic market transitions towards EVs. Cui Dongshu, the secretary general of CPCA, shared that the rapid adoption of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the Chinese market was leading to overcapacity and fierce competition amid the EV Price War.

