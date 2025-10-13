Gary Black Says Tesla Has 'Best Product,' Reiterates Importance Of Marketing For Elon Musk-Led EV Giant

Investor and managing director of the Future Fund LLC, Gary Black, has doubled down on his stance that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) needs better marketing amid the launch of more affordable trim levels.

Tesla Needs To Invest In Great Marketing, Gary Black Says

Sharing his thoughts on the social media platform X on Saturday, the investor outlined Tesla's need for better marketing. "TSLA has the best product, but the product won't just sell itself," Black said in the post.

He also highlighted that "influencers" sharing videos of Teslas on social media wasn't an example of "great marketing since it reaches audiences who already own Teslas."

It's worth noting that Tesla does not utilize traditional marketing strategies, instead relying heavily on CEO Elon Musk's popularity and active involvement in pop culture to market itself. However, the company had pivoted to a more traditional marketing strategy for the Cybertruck earlier this year.

Tesla's PR Needs Amid NHTSA Investigation

The investor previously shared that Tesla needs a better PR staff as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced an investigation into the Full Self-Driving (FSD) tech's traffic violations and accidents. "For years I’ve argued $TSLA needs a 1-2 person PR staff to fight off regulatory efforts like this," Black said.

However, Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster thinks that the investigation could be good for Tesla as the company being in the headlines shows its commitment towards developing the technology, as it "stands alone" in the sector, according to Munster.

